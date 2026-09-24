ETV Bharat / technology

Scientists Develop Swallowable Paper Battery To Power Medical Devices Inside The Body

Hyderabad: Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a new swallowable paper battery capable of powering medical devices inside the body before safely breaking down. The battery is designed to dissolve harmlessly in the digestive system, which researchers say could significantly improve the future of ingestible medical devices used for drug delivery, health monitoring, and other treatments.

The battery is built using bioresorbable materials, meaning it naturally breaks down inside the body over time. It is constructed in layers, with a magnesium alloy forming the negative terminal, and a mix of molybdenum trioxide and activated carbon forming the positive terminal. A biodegradable electrolyte sits between the two layers, allowing the battery to generate electricity. While these materials have been used in earlier biodegradable battery designs, the new version is shaped into a thin, paper-like structure using cellulose nanofibrils as a binder, improving both strength and control over how the battery degrades.

According to Giovanni Traverso, a co-author in the study and director of the Laboratory for Translational Engineering at MIT, the paper-based design allows better control over the battery's breakdown while still enabling it to produce reliable electricity.

Three days of power using the stomach

The battery is designed to balance two competing needs: lasting long enough to power a device, while eventually breaking down rather than remaining in the body permanently. To test this, researchers first placed the batteries in Artificial stomach fluid. A protective wax coating allowed the batteries to function for around three days before performance began to decline, after which they gradually broke apart over the following weeks.

Researchers then tested the batteries inside the stomach of pigs, using specially designed capsules and endoscopic tools. The batteries retained useful electrical power even after three days inside the animals' stomachs.

Testing on pigs

The team built two versions of the battery, a smaller one designed to fit inside a standard gelatin capsule, and a larger version intended for devices requiring more power. Both were coated with beeswax to prevent early dissolving from stomach acid, with some receiving an additional layer of candelilla wax, a natural coating derived from a desert plant, to extend how long they remained functional.

In lab tests, the smaller battery produced around 1.77 volts and delivered 2 milliampere hours of electrical capacity per square centimetre, enough to power basic low-energy medical electronics.