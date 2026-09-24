Scientists Develop Swallowable Paper Battery To Power Medical Devices Inside The Body
MIT researchers have created a swallowable paper battery that can power medical devices inside the stomach for three days before safely breaking down.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a new swallowable paper battery capable of powering medical devices inside the body before safely breaking down. The battery is designed to dissolve harmlessly in the digestive system, which researchers say could significantly improve the future of ingestible medical devices used for drug delivery, health monitoring, and other treatments.
The battery is built using bioresorbable materials, meaning it naturally breaks down inside the body over time. It is constructed in layers, with a magnesium alloy forming the negative terminal, and a mix of molybdenum trioxide and activated carbon forming the positive terminal. A biodegradable electrolyte sits between the two layers, allowing the battery to generate electricity. While these materials have been used in earlier biodegradable battery designs, the new version is shaped into a thin, paper-like structure using cellulose nanofibrils as a binder, improving both strength and control over how the battery degrades.
According to Giovanni Traverso, a co-author in the study and director of the Laboratory for Translational Engineering at MIT, the paper-based design allows better control over the battery's breakdown while still enabling it to produce reliable electricity.
Three days of power using the stomach
The battery is designed to balance two competing needs: lasting long enough to power a device, while eventually breaking down rather than remaining in the body permanently. To test this, researchers first placed the batteries in Artificial stomach fluid. A protective wax coating allowed the batteries to function for around three days before performance began to decline, after which they gradually broke apart over the following weeks.
Researchers then tested the batteries inside the stomach of pigs, using specially designed capsules and endoscopic tools. The batteries retained useful electrical power even after three days inside the animals' stomachs.
Testing on pigs
The team built two versions of the battery, a smaller one designed to fit inside a standard gelatin capsule, and a larger version intended for devices requiring more power. Both were coated with beeswax to prevent early dissolving from stomach acid, with some receiving an additional layer of candelilla wax, a natural coating derived from a desert plant, to extend how long they remained functional.
In lab tests, the smaller battery produced around 1.77 volts and delivered 2 milliampere hours of electrical capacity per square centimetre, enough to power basic low-energy medical electronics.
Both versions were then placed inside 3D-printed capsules and given to pigs using an endoscope, a flexible tube used to deliver items into the digestive tract. Both batteries continued working for up to three days inside the animals, although their voltage gradually dropped as they degraded. The larger battery fell from about 1.8 volts to 1.45 volts by the third day, while the smaller battery dropped from roughly 1.7 volts to 1.35 volts over the same period.
These results showed that the batteries could maintain useful power output while gradually breaking down safely inside the digestive tract, supporting their potential use in future ingestible medical devices.
What could the battery power?
In the pig trials, the batteries reached a peak voltage of 1.84 volts and remained functional for up to three days. They successfully powered a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag placed in the throat, which stimulated the stomach for 20 minutes, a technique used to treat digestive conditions such as impaired stomach emptying, nausea, or loss of appetite. Researchers noted no significant tissue damage from this stimulation.
While the RFID tag and circuit board used were not fully biodegradable, they were safely and naturally excreted by the pigs.
According to Traverso, the battery could eventually power ingestible sensors that measure temperature, pH levels, pressure, or movement within the gut, as well as systems that transmit health data, drug-delivery devices, temporary recording systems, and other stomach or intestinal treatments. He noted that the technology could be especially useful for devices designed to remain in the stomach for several days, since a dissolvable power source could reduce or remove the need for retrieval altogether.
The research team is now working on combining the battery with biodegradable antennas and RFID systems. Their long-term goals are to begin human clinical trials for a device that can monitor medication adherence, which Traverso says the team hopes to start within around two years.
Is the battery safe for the human body?
The researchers emphasise that the swallowable battery is designed to be completely safe for the human body. Unlike standard lithium-ion or button batteries, which can cause serious medical emergencies due to toxic leaking chemicals and internal burns, this new battery uses non-toxic, bioresorbable, and edible materials specifically engineered to dissolve safely and be absorbed by the digestive system.
The authors of the study note that their research is still at an early stage, having been tested only on a small number of animals, meaning further animal studies are required before human trials can begin. They also acknowledge that the battery is not yet fully degradable, as the circuit board itself did not break down and was instead naturally excreted by the pigs. Even so, the early results suggest that dissolvable batteries could one day power short-term swallowable devices capable of monitoring health conditions or delivering targeted medical treatments.