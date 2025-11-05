ETV Bharat / technology

Indian Scientists Reveal How Supermassive Black Holes Shape The Fate Of Galaxies And The Birth Of Stars

This is an artist's depiction of a pair of active black holes at the heart of two merging galaxies. ( Credits: NASA, ESA, Joseph Olmsted (STScI) )

In the vast stretches of the Universe, where galaxies shimmer with billions of stars, some appear mysteriously quiet. A new study led by astronomers at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) suggests that supermassive black holes play a crucial role in shaping the fate of their host galaxies. The researchers found that powerful outflows of gas and radiation from these central black holes can suppress the formation of new stars, thereby influencing how galaxies grow and evolve.

Active Galactic Nuclei: The energetic hearts of galaxies

Active galactic nuclei (AGN), the energetic cores of galaxies powered by matter falling onto supermassive black holes, emit enormous amounts of radiation and, in some cases, high-speed jets of charged particles and plasma. At the centre of a galaxy sits a supermassive black hole, often weighing about 10¹⁰ times the mass of our Sun (one solar mass equals 2 × 10³³ grams). Being extremely gravitational, it pulls in matter from its surrounding host galaxy through a process known as accretion.

As gas flows from the outer regions toward the centre, the black hole becomes active, releasing intense radiation and, in a few cases, powerful jets. These emissions play a crucial role in regulating star formation within the galaxy, a key factor in shaping its evolution over cosmic time. Published in the Astrophysical Journal, the study reveals that both radiation and jets work as a formidable team to push gas out from galactic centres—gas that would otherwise fuel the birth of new stars.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Payel Nandi, the lead author of the study and PhD student at IIA, along with Professor CS Stalin, co-author of the study, shared detailed insights into their research.

Speaking about her inspiration behind this study, Payel Nandi said, “My PhD aimed to understand how black holes grow along with their host galaxies. Initially, we studied individual sources showing such phenomena, but soon realised that there was no statistical study identifying what actually triggers the outflows. While some studies linked them to radiation and others to jets, there were very few comprehensive analyses. That motivated us to create a pure sample of AGN using high-resolution data.”

Star formation in galaxies

Nandi added, “We found that outflows of warm ionised gas are widespread in AGN. Radiation from the black hole is the main driver, but galaxies with radio jets exhibit faster and more energetic outflows.”

Professor Stalin said, “We believe that this process injects energy into the interstellar medium of the host galaxy, regulating star formation—either boosting or suppressing it. One of the key drivers is outflows, which are streams of gas expelled from the vicinity of supermassive black holes at the centre of galaxies. What remained unclear was whether radiation or jets play the dominant role in regulating star formation. The study reveals that radiation primarily drives these outflows, while jets, present in only about 10 per cent of AGN, create additional effects beyond those caused by radiation. This will also have a major impact on future follow-up studies.”

A schematic illustrating how AGN with both jets and radiation drive stronger outflows compared to AGN powered solely by radiation, resulting in differing effects on their host galaxies. (Credit: Payel Nandi)

The team also found that, due to outflows in these galaxies, star formation is almost completely shut down in the central regions. When asked whether the rest of the galaxy continues to form stars or if this suppression could spread outward over time, Nandi said, “We haven’t explored that much. Our work was confined to identifying the driver of the outflow and studying the central <1 kiloparsec (kpc) region. For reference, a typical galaxy spans several tens of kpc.”