Supercomputing Meets Sustainability: How HPE Is Engineering Low-Carbon, High-Performance Systems
HPE unveiled AI-powered strategies and digital twin technologies to enhance sustainability and efficiency in data centres at Supercomputing India 2025.
By Anubha Jain
Published : December 11, 2025 at 6:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: At Supercomputing India 2025, Cullen Bash, VP and Deputy Director at HPE, outlined the company’s vision for sustainable supercomputing, highlighting innovations in AI-driven energy optimisation, digital twins, and holistic data-centre management. Emphasising the urgent need to address rising energy demands—projected to reach up to 12 per cent of US power consumption by 2028—Bash detailed HPE’s strategies for improving system productivity, reducing energy and water use, and enabling intelligent, adaptive infrastructure.
“HP and HPE have been in India for 38 years. Our Bengaluru facility is truly unique—it brings together and enables collaboration across all our R&D business units under one roof. At HPE Labs, we focus on breakthrough innovations that help customers solve their most complex challenges and advance the way we live and work. Our research spans Agentic AI, novel accelerators, networking, data management, security, quantum technologies, and sustainability,” said Bash, during his session on “Sustainable Supercomputing in the Era of AI”.
He emphasised that sustainability is not a standalone goal, but a unifying framework that brings together all these techniques to build more energy-efficient, responsible, and future-ready computing systems. Bash noted that by 2028, data centres in the United States are projected to consume between 6.7 per cent and 12 per cent of the country’s total power, reflecting an extraordinary surge in energy demand.
Cullen Bash discussed in depth the goals guiding full-system development—spanning both IT equipment and data centre infrastructure. He outlined key priorities:
- Maximising overall system productivity
- Reducing losses across the power delivery chain
- Minimising the total energy required for heat capture and removal
- Lowering water consumption
- Enabling responsible and sustainable energy sourcing strategies
- Facilitating effective heat-energy reuse
These principles, he emphasised, are essential for building the next generation of sustainable, high-performance data centres in the AI era.
Emphasising the need for holistic power and energy management, he stressed the importance of dynamically balancing available power and cooling with optimised resource usage and workload performance. He added that data centres must also balance facility efficiency with system operations, ensuring that sustainability goals are met with minimal impact on performance.
Bash spoke about dynamic application optimisation, explaining that workloads typically move through compute-bound and memory-bound phases. In compute-bound phases, the focus is on CPU/GPU cycles, whereas in memory-bound phases, memory performance is the primary driver, and CPUs/GPUs are not fully utilised. Identifying which phase an application is in is essential for efficient optimisation.
He highlighted that the Runtime Optimiser for Power and Energy (ROPE) intelligently balances resource usage for each job while maintaining performance and delivering significant energy savings. “We are now working on AI-driven power-saving results using the ROPE policy,” he added.
Digital Twins
Discussing Digital Twins, he explained that they are virtual representations of physical systems, continuously exchanging information with their real-world counterparts. As the physical system evolves, so does the digital model. Digital twins already play a significant role in areas such as wave energy generation and climate prediction, where they help scientists simulate and forecast complex scenarios with high precision.
“We are building digital twins for data centres,” he said, noting that the technology bridges the gap between the digital and physical worlds. This allows organisations to make smarter decisions, reduce costs, innovate faster, and strengthen resilience. Today, digital twins are rapidly becoming a best-practice management tool across multiple industries. In the context of data centres, digital twins can support more informed capacity planning, performance optimisation, and sustainability strategies.
He added that HPE is partnering with Oak Ridge National Laboratory on the ExaDigit project, a digital twin for the Frontier supercomputer, and collaborating with the European Union’s Destination Earth initiative to advance large-scale digital twin technologies.
One of the most important use cases for digital twins, he noted, is sustainability in data centres. The focus is on reducing carbon emissions, lowering energy consumption, and cutting overall energy costs. To achieve this, HPE is developing a digital twin that can simulate three key aspects of data-centre operations: cooling and IT power, smart scheduling with flexible loads, and the use of battery storage.
However, he pointed out that what is still missing in many facilities is a real-time controller capable of optimising all these goals simultaneously while managing both internal and external dependencies. “Building a system that can coordinate all of this is extremely complex and challenging,” he said. To address this, HPE is developing reinforcement learning agents powered by AI, enabling intelligent, adaptive control that continuously learns and improves system efficiency.
He highlighted that the Frontier Digital Twin for the liquid-cooled system, developed in collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, has been recognised as an R&D 100 Award Winner for 2025.
Workload Management
Bash then discussed a workload visualisation use case involving the Setonix system at the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre. Workload management, he noted, is inherently complex, and improper use of shared resources can create significant bottlenecks across the entire system. In the end, talking about next-gen grids, he said that energy grids are becoming like IT systems. He also drew parallels between IT systems and modern energy grids, noting how both are evolving toward smarter, more adaptive outage management.