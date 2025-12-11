ETV Bharat / technology

Supercomputing Meets Sustainability: How HPE Is Engineering Low-Carbon, High-Performance Systems

Bengaluru: At Supercomputing India 2025, Cullen Bash, VP and Deputy Director at HPE, outlined the company’s vision for sustainable supercomputing, highlighting innovations in AI-driven energy optimisation, digital twins, and holistic data-centre management. Emphasising the urgent need to address rising energy demands—projected to reach up to 12 per cent of US power consumption by 2028—Bash detailed HPE’s strategies for improving system productivity, reducing energy and water use, and enabling intelligent, adaptive infrastructure.

“HP and HPE have been in India for 38 years. Our Bengaluru facility is truly unique—it brings together and enables collaboration across all our R&D business units under one roof. At HPE Labs, we focus on breakthrough innovations that help customers solve their most complex challenges and advance the way we live and work. Our research spans Agentic AI, novel accelerators, networking, data management, security, quantum technologies, and sustainability,” said Bash, during his session on “Sustainable Supercomputing in the Era of AI”.

He emphasised that sustainability is not a standalone goal, but a unifying framework that brings together all these techniques to build more energy-efficient, responsible, and future-ready computing systems. Bash noted that by 2028, data centres in the United States are projected to consume between 6.7 per cent and 12 per cent of the country’s total power, reflecting an extraordinary surge in energy demand.

Cullen Bash discussed in depth the goals guiding full-system development—spanning both IT equipment and data centre infrastructure. He outlined key priorities:

Maximising overall system productivity

Reducing losses across the power delivery chain

Minimising the total energy required for heat capture and removal

Lowering water consumption

Enabling responsible and sustainable energy sourcing strategies

Facilitating effective heat-energy reuse

These principles, he emphasised, are essential for building the next generation of sustainable, high-performance data centres in the AI era.

Emphasising the need for holistic power and energy management, he stressed the importance of dynamically balancing available power and cooling with optimised resource usage and workload performance. He added that data centres must also balance facility efficiency with system operations, ensuring that sustainability goals are met with minimal impact on performance.

Bash spoke about dynamic application optimisation, explaining that workloads typically move through compute-bound and memory-bound phases. In compute-bound phases, the focus is on CPU/GPU cycles, whereas in memory-bound phases, memory performance is the primary driver, and CPUs/GPUs are not fully utilised. Identifying which phase an application is in is essential for efficient optimisation.

He highlighted that the Runtime Optimiser for Power and Energy (ROPE) intelligently balances resource usage for each job while maintaining performance and delivering significant energy savings. “We are now working on AI-driven power-saving results using the ROPE policy,” he added.