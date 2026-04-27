ETV Bharat / technology

Sundar Pichai Says 75% Of New Code At Google Is Generated By AI

Hyderabad: Google’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai has revealed that three-quarters of all new code written at the company is now Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated, highlighting how deeply AI has been embedded into the tech giant's internal operations. According to a blog post published by Google on April 22, Pichai stated that 75 per cent of Google's new code is currently AI-generated, which is later approved by human engineers. The post mentions that this is a rise of 50 per cent compared to last autumn. The figure reflects the tech giant’s push to integrate AI tools across both technical and non-technical teams. Pichai also noted that Google is "shifting to truly agentic workflows," with engineers now operating autonomous digital task forces powered by AI agents.

Google wants to be ‘customer zero‘ for its own technologies. For the unversed, customer zero is a business strategy where the company or firm acts as the first and internal user of its own products and services before making them available for the masses.

Highlighting the efficiency of AI agents, Pichai mentioned in the blog post a complex code migration project, which combined a team of AI agents and human engineers. The blog post emphasises that the project was finished six times faster than what would have been achievable by human engineers alone just a year ago.

Google is not the only tech giant integrating AI into its systems for higher productivity. CEOs at Nvidia, Microsoft, and Salesforce have similarly highlighted surging internal AI adoption. Nvidia's Jensen Huang has previously urged employees to use AI at every opportunity. On the other hand, taking things a step further, Meta, as per Business Insider’s report, links employee performance metrics directly to their AI usage.