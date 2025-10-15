ETV Bharat / technology

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says C2S-Scale 27B Foundation Model Generated 'Novel Hypothesis About Cancer Cellular Behavior'

"With more preclinical and clinical tests, this discovery may reveal a promising new pathway for developing therapies to fight cancer," he said in a post on X.

California : Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday the C2S-Scale 27B foundation model, built with Yale and based on Gemma, generated a novel hypothesis about cancer cellular behavior, which scientists experimentally validated in living cells.

As per Google, as part of its research collaboration with Yale University, it is releasing Cell2Sentence-Scale 27B (C2S-Scale), a new 27 billion parameter foundation model designed to understand the language of individual cells. Built on the Gemma family of open models, C2S-Scale represents a new frontier in single-cell analysis.

"This announcement marks a milestone for AI in science. C2S-Scale generated a novel hypothesis about cancer cellular behavior and we have since confirmed its prediction with experimental validation in living cells. This discovery reveals a promising new pathway for developing therapies to fight cancer," it said.

"This launch builds upon our work from earlier this year, where we demonstrated that biological models follow clear scaling laws — just like with natural language, larger models perform better on biology. This work raised a critical question: Does a larger model just get better at existing tasks, or can it acquire entirely new capabilities? The true promise of scaling lies in the creation of new ideas, and the discovery of the unknown," it added.

Google further said the new C2S-Scale 27B model and its resources are available today for the research community. "We invite you to explore these tools, build on our work and help us continue to translate the language of life," it added.