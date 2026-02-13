ETV Bharat / technology

Sun's Global Magnetic Field Acts Like A 'Magnetic Cage', A New Study Reveals

Fig: Left: A snapshot of the numerical simulations showing the solar eruptions being initiated and escaping the Sun. Right: Temporal evolution of absolute net current helicity for three scenarios (blue, yellow, and red for failed, single, and multiple eruptions, respectively). The blue, yellow and red vertical lines represent the flux rope formation time for the failed, single and multiple eruption cases. The black dotted vertical line represents the end of the shear. Time is measured from the start of the shear. ( PIB )

New Delhi: To understand the origins of explosive solar eruptions that can trigger geomagnetic storms, which threaten satellites, disrupt power grids, and endanger astronauts. Scientists have taken a significant step forward in predicting which magnetic structures on the Sun will erupt, which is a central challenge in space weather forecasting.

In a new study by researchers from the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), an autonomous institute under the Dept. of Science & Technology (DST), Govt of India, and their collaborators used computational models that simulate the behavior of electrically conducting fluids like plasma, interacting with magnetic fields (magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulations) to uncover two critical factors that govern these eruptions, known as Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs). The findings reveal that Sun's global magnetic field acts like a 'magnetic cage', while the rapid build-up of magnetic twist provides the key to unlocking it, stated in a PIB release.

The new research, led by Nitin Vashishtha, a PhD student, and Dr Vaibhav Pant, a scientist from ARIES, tackles this problem by simulating a CME using the "breakout model," a leading theory for how these eruptions are initiated. The numerical simulations demonstrated that a stronger global magnetic field acts like a restraining cage, making it significantly harder for a CME to escape the Sun's gravity. When the researchers simulated a CME under a weaker background field, it erupted successfully.

However, by slightly increasing the strength of this background magnetic field, the eruption was stifled and ultimately failed. This result provides strong support for a theory explaining a recent solar puzzle. Solar Cycle 24 was magnetically weaker than Solar Cycle 23, but paradoxically produced a high number of CMEs. The team's simulations support the idea that a weaker background magnetic field during that cycle lowered the threshold for eruption, allowing even relatively small events to escape into space.

The second major result from the study offers a new tool for forecasting. The team investigated how injecting energy and twist, a property called helicity, into the solar corona affects the outcome. They found that it's not just the amount of helicity that matters, but the rate at which it builds up.