Summer Game Fest 2026: From Resident Evil Veronica And Final Fantasy VII Revelation To Attack On Titans 3 - Everything Announced At The Event
Summer Game Fest 2026 delivered two hours of major game reveals, including Final Fantasy VII Revelation, Guild Wars 3, Clutch, and others.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Summer Game Fest (SGF), an annual video game event, for 2026 has concluded, delivering a packed two-hour livestream of game reveals, new trailers, and updates on upcoming titles. The showcase was hosted by Geoff Keighley and Lucy James, two prominent video game journalists. It was opened with the announcement of Resident Evil Veronica and closed with the debut trailer for Final Fantasy VII Revelation, along with a host of major reveals in between, ranging from sequels, remakes, and brand-new titles.
Resident Evil Veronica
Resident Evil Veronica was one of the most heavily rumoured announcements lately. Capcom officially confirmed Resident Evil Veronica, a full remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, which was long anticipated by the fanbase. The title is set to be released in 2027.
Final Fantasy VII Revelation
The showcase's closing announcement was its biggest. Square Enix confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 is officially titled Final Fantasy VII Revelation, with director Naoki Hamaguchi taking to the stage to present its debut trailer. The game will release in spring 2027, across all major platforms, including PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.
Voice actor Matt Mercer, who plays Vincent Valentine, also appeared to introduce new gameplay footage. Square Enix described the game as the climactic conclusion of the trilogy, following Cloud Strife and his companions as they race to stop the destructive magic known as Meteor, with Vincent Valentine and pilot Cid Highwind joining the party aboard the airship Highwind.
Street Fighter 6 Year 4 DLC
Capcom confirmed four new DLC characters for Street Fighter 6 as part of its Year 4 content slate: Yasmine, Arjun, Bosch, and Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII. Tifa's addition was the headline inclusion.
Stellar Blade: Blood Rain
Shift Up's follow-up to Stellar Blade was officially unveiled with a debut trailer. Subtitled Blood Rain, the sequel continues the story beyond the events of the first game and introduces a new protagonist.
Guild Wars 3
ArenaNet delivered one of the showcase's biggest surprises with the announcement of Guild Wars 3. The game is confirmed for PC and PlayStation 5, with no Xbox Series X or S version. A first beta test is scheduled for the autumn of 2027.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin
PlatinumGames — the studio behind Bayonetta, Nier: Automata, and Ninja Gaiden 4 — is developing a new game based on the acclaimed TMNT graphic novel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.
The teaser trailer offered limited gameplay details. Paramount Games also announced a brand-new game studio alongside the reveal.
The Wolf Among Us 2
Telltale Games confirmed that The Wolf Among Us 2 is still in development and will launch in 2027. Additionally, a remastered version of the original game, The Wolf Among Us Remastered, will be released during the 2026 holiday season (expected from mid-October or beyond).
Palworld 1.0
Pocketpair confirmed that Palworld will officially exit early access with its 1.0 full launch on July 10, 2026.
Attack on Titan 3
Koei Tecmo America and developer Omega Force announced Attack on Titan 3, a new action game based on Hajime Isayama's acclaimed anime and manga series. The game will allow players to experience the full storyline of the series for the first time in a single title. Attack on Titan 3 is in development for PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam.
Clutch
Clutch is a new open-world racing game developed by former members of the Forza Horizon team. A story trailer was shown at SGF, with the game set for a spring 2027 release.
Hot Wheels Infinite Rush
Milestone, the studio behind the two Hot Wheels Unleashed games, revealed Hot Wheels Infinite Rush — an open-world entry in the franchise. The game is due for release on September 24, 2026, which will be priced at $49.99, across PS5, Xbox Series X and S, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch 2.
Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance
Capcom announced Ascendance, the first major expansion for Monster Hunter Wilds. Scheduled to be released in 2027 across PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, the expansion promises new Master Rank hunts, new abilities, and Elder Dragon encounters in a land set above the skies.
Among Us Story: On Guard
Innersloth announced Among Us Story: On Guard, a standalone, narrative-driven single-player game set in the Among Us universe. Players take the role of Guard, a security officer aboard a MIRA R&D vessel, who must investigate a murder while themselves falling under suspicion.
The game is planned for release on PC and Nintendo Switch, and is available now for pre-order on Steam. Moreover, an Among Us animated series shadow-dropped on Paramount+ at the showcase, with all 10 episodes now available to stream.
The Blood of Dawnwalker
A new trailer was shown for The Blood of Dawnwalker, a vampire action game in development from several former creators of The Witcher 3. A release date is yet to be confirmed.
Star Wars: Zero Company
Star Wars: Zero Company received its debut trailer at SGF. It is an XCOM-style turn-based strategy title, and the trailer confirmed that Anakin Skywalker features in the game. Star Wars: Zero Company is scheduled for release on August 27, 2026.
Lords of the Fallen 2
CI Games announced that Lords of the Fallen 2 is coming to Steam, with a release scheduled for this autumn. A platform reveal trailer was shown at the showcase.
1666 Amsterdam
Patrice Désilets, one of the original creators of Assassin's Creed, took to the stage to announce that the prologue of the long-in-development title 1666 Amsterdam. The title is now available to download for free on Steam and the Epic Games Store.
It is a dark, third-person story-driven action-adventure. The full game is set to enter early access on PC later this year, with console versions planned at a later date.
Mafia: The Old Country Expansion, Man of Honor
Mafia: The Old Country is receiving an expansion titled Man of Honor, which includes two new story chapters and additional Free Ride content. It will be released on August 14, 2026.
Saw: Genesis
Silent Hill 2 remake developer Bloober Team, in collaboration with Broken Mirror Games and Anshar Studios, announced Saw: Genesis, a 3v1 asymmetrical multiplayer horror game set within the Saw franchise universe. Built on procedurally generated maps and choice-driven gameplay, the game is set for an early access launch this autumn.
RuneScape: Dragonwilds
RuneScape: Dragonwilds confirmed a release date of September 15, 2026, along with a launch on Xbox Series X and S — marking the first time the RuneScape title has appeared on consoles in the franchise's history. The game was previously confirmed for PS5 and PC.
Virtua Fighter Crossroads
RGG Studio confirmed the name of the new Virtua Fighter entry: Virtua Fighter Crossroads. The trailer suggested an involved story mode centred on the Chinese mafia. The game is currently targeting a 2027 release.
Gundam Rogue Orbit
Bandai Namco announced Gundam Rogue Orbit, a fast-paced, high-mobility action game introducing a brand-new timeline in the Gundam universe. Players take on the role of ace pilot RE-X, piloting the Gundam Helix suit in battles against an unknown enemy threat. The game is due in 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam.
Alien: Isolation 2
Creative Assembly showcased a new trailer for Alien: Isolation 2 at SGF. Creative director Al Hope confirmed that the game is centred on escaping from a xenomorph, this time set on a station on a planet rather than confined to a spaceship.
Stranger Than Heaven
RGG Studio's Stranger Than Heaven delivered the most unexpected moment of the showcase, with confirmation that Tupac Shakur features in the game. Snoop Dogg appeared on stage to discuss the late rapper's inclusion, and a release date of January 15, 2027, was confirmed. Snoop Dogg also confirmed that Death Row Games remains active, with further announcements expected.
gen Atlas
Fumito Ueda, the creator of Ico and Shadow of the Colossus, returned with a new project: gen Atlas. The sci-fi title features enormous robots and carries the emotional, atmospheric qualities associated with Ueda's previous work. The release date was not announced.
Haex
Haex is a new science-fiction title from some of the developers behind The Division. A trailer was shown at SGF, with a release currently targeted for 2027.
Cuphead Sequel and Mighty Cuphead Adventure
Studio MDHR announced that a sequel to Cuphead is in early development. Separately, a small internal team is working on a distinct spin-off title, Mighty Cuphead Adventure, a retro-style 8-bit action platformer shooter, of which a brief look was shared at the show.
Blood Message
NetEase presented Blood Message, a cinematic, narrative-driven linear action-adventure set in the late Tang Dynasty in 848 AD. Players take the role of a nameless messenger on a perilous eastward journey, with the game currently in development for PC and consoles.