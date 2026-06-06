ETV Bharat / technology

Summer Game Fest 2026: From Resident Evil Veronica And Final Fantasy VII Revelation To Attack On Titans 3 - Everything Announced At The Event

Summer Game Fest (SGF), an annual video game event, for 2026 has concluded, delivering a packed two-hour livestream of game reveals, new trailers, and updates on upcoming titles. The showcase was hosted by Geoff Keighley and Lucy James, two prominent video game journalists. It was opened with the announcement of Resident Evil Veronica and closed with the debut trailer for Final Fantasy VII Revelation, along with a host of major reveals in between, ranging from sequels, remakes, and brand-new titles.

Resident Evil Veronica

Resident Evil Veronica was one of the most heavily rumoured announcements lately. Capcom officially confirmed Resident Evil Veronica, a full remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, which was long anticipated by the fanbase. The title is set to be released in 2027.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation

The showcase's closing announcement was its biggest. Square Enix confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 is officially titled Final Fantasy VII Revelation, with director Naoki Hamaguchi taking to the stage to present its debut trailer. The game will release in spring 2027, across all major platforms, including PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

Voice actor Matt Mercer, who plays Vincent Valentine, also appeared to introduce new gameplay footage. Square Enix described the game as the climactic conclusion of the trilogy, following Cloud Strife and his companions as they race to stop the destructive magic known as Meteor, with Vincent Valentine and pilot Cid Highwind joining the party aboard the airship Highwind.

Street Fighter 6 Year 4 DLC

Capcom confirmed four new DLC characters for Street Fighter 6 as part of its Year 4 content slate: Yasmine, Arjun, Bosch, and Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy VII. Tifa's addition was the headline inclusion.

Stellar Blade: Blood Rain

Shift Up's follow-up to Stellar Blade was officially unveiled with a debut trailer. Subtitled Blood Rain, the sequel continues the story beyond the events of the first game and introduces a new protagonist.

Guild Wars 3

ArenaNet delivered one of the showcase's biggest surprises with the announcement of Guild Wars 3. The game is confirmed for PC and PlayStation 5, with no Xbox Series X or S version. A first beta test is scheduled for the autumn of 2027.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin

PlatinumGames — the studio behind Bayonetta, Nier: Automata, and Ninja Gaiden 4 — is developing a new game based on the acclaimed TMNT graphic novel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.

The teaser trailer offered limited gameplay details. Paramount Games also announced a brand-new game studio alongside the reveal.

The Wolf Among Us 2

Telltale Games confirmed that The Wolf Among Us 2 is still in development and will launch in 2027. Additionally, a remastered version of the original game, The Wolf Among Us Remastered, will be released during the 2026 holiday season (expected from mid-October or beyond).

Palworld 1.0

Pocketpair confirmed that Palworld will officially exit early access with its 1.0 full launch on July 10, 2026.

Attack on Titan 3

Koei Tecmo America and developer Omega Force announced Attack on Titan 3, a new action game based on Hajime Isayama's acclaimed anime and manga series. The game will allow players to experience the full storyline of the series for the first time in a single title. Attack on Titan 3 is in development for PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam.

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