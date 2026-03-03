ETV Bharat / technology

Stuffcool ChargeCube 65 Review: The Only Desk Charger You Need

Stuffcool ChargeCube 65 Review: The work desk is synonymous with loads of wires, power sockets, and charging solutions for electronics like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and whatnot. In the absence of a suitable array of power sockets, a charging strip is usually the only option to go around, but that only serves to increase the number of wires and the awkward placement of a mobile charger. But what if all of this could be packed into one single brick?

This is exactly what the Stuffcool ChargeCube is—a reimagined power strip, which not only features three AC power ports but also one USB-C port and one USB-A charging port, allowing you to charge a total of five devices at a time while saving up essential desk space.

In my experience, it solved the problems associated with standard power strips while also sparing me the need to bring my phone charger to the office every day.

Stuffcool ChargeCube 65 features 3AC ports (ETV Bharat)

Measuring 120 mm x 100 mm x 32.5 mm and weighing around 363 grams, the ChargeCube 65 is a compact unit which shouts premium from every angle. It not only features two hanging sockets at the back but also four tacks at the bottom to sit firmly on the desk. The latter is mostly missing from normal power strips you find in the market.

The ChargeCube is equipped with a BIS-approved 1.5 metre AC cable for power input via a three-pin adapter, which isn't very long, but is enough to connect to a power supply under the work desk and place it as per your convenience. There is a power switch on the side of the brick, along with a minuscule white indicator light, which looks neat, though I would have preferred it to be slightly larger or red so that it is easier to spot.