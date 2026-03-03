Stuffcool ChargeCube 65 Review: The Only Desk Charger You Need
Priced at Rs 2,999, the Stuffcool ChargeCube 65 is a compact power strip that doubles as a 65W GaN charger, featuring 3xAC, 1xType-C, 1xType-A ports.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Stuffcool ChargeCube 65 Review: The work desk is synonymous with loads of wires, power sockets, and charging solutions for electronics like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and whatnot. In the absence of a suitable array of power sockets, a charging strip is usually the only option to go around, but that only serves to increase the number of wires and the awkward placement of a mobile charger. But what if all of this could be packed into one single brick?
This is exactly what the Stuffcool ChargeCube is—a reimagined power strip, which not only features three AC power ports but also one USB-C port and one USB-A charging port, allowing you to charge a total of five devices at a time while saving up essential desk space.
In my experience, it solved the problems associated with standard power strips while also sparing me the need to bring my phone charger to the office every day.
Measuring 120 mm x 100 mm x 32.5 mm and weighing around 363 grams, the ChargeCube 65 is a compact unit which shouts premium from every angle. It not only features two hanging sockets at the back but also four tacks at the bottom to sit firmly on the desk. The latter is mostly missing from normal power strips you find in the market.
The ChargeCube is equipped with a BIS-approved 1.5 metre AC cable for power input via a three-pin adapter, which isn't very long, but is enough to connect to a power supply under the work desk and place it as per your convenience. There is a power switch on the side of the brick, along with a minuscule white indicator light, which looks neat, though I would have preferred it to be slightly larger or red so that it is easier to spot.
AC sockets come with child-proof shutters and support not only Indian plugs but also plugs of other countries, such as China, the USA, and the UK. The safety shutter also doubles as a locking mechanism, which ensures that plugs do not fall out of the socket easily. One thing I particularly liked about the device is that the safety shutter doesn't cover the central hole, which means you don't need to fight it to insert a two-pin AC Type A or Type C plug, such as a normal phone charging brick.
The ports are also placed at ample distances from each other, meaning plugs don't block off access to another socket. Stuffcool says that the AC sockets can be used to plug in office or home essentials, such as monitors, printers, scanners, desk lamps, and more, but advises against attaching high-powered appliances (10/16A), such as refrigerators.
The Type C + Type A port combo is on the side, opposite to the power switch. They provide a max output of 65W, supporting PD (Power Delivery) and PPS (Programmable Power Supply) fast charging protocols. The 65W Type-C GaN port is capable of charging MacBooks and laptops via PD charging and supports fast charging of smartphones, including iPhones, Pixels, and Samsung (Super Fast charging 2.0).
My iPhone 15 easily goes from zero to 50 per cent in under 30 minutes, and the OnePlus 12R also supports super-fast charging, going from zero to 100 per cent in under 45 minutes. Both ports, combined, support almost every charging standard generally available with smartphones—15W, 18W, 27W, 36W, 45W, and 65W. The following table lists the charging output values of the Type-C PD port and the Type-A port:
|Type-C PD Output
|Type-A Output
|5V – 3A (15W)
|5V – 3A (15W)
|9V – 3A (27W)
|9V – 2A (18W)
|12V – 3A (36W)
|12V – 1.5A (18W)
|15V – 3A (45W)
|–
|20V – 3.25A (65W)
|–
If these charging values don't match your primary smartphone and gadgets, Stuffcool also has a 30W variant that supports different charging values and costs half the price of 60W.
The ChargeCube 65 is rated 1500W for power: AC 240W, 50 Hz, 6A. It comes with a six-month warranty, which can be extended by another six months for free by registering the purchase at Stuffcool's website.
For Rs 2,999, the Stuffcool ChargeCube 65 is a value-for-money device that combines a power strip with a versatile GaN charger, making it an essential work desk product.
Rating: 4.5/5
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact and premium design with stable desk placement
|AC cable length (1.5m) may be short for some setups
|Supports charging up to five devices simultaneously (3 AC + 2 USB ports)
|Indicator light is small and not very visible
|65W GaN USB-C port enables fast charging for laptops and smartphones
|Child-proof shutters and international plug compatibility
|Value-for-money at Rs 2,999 with versatile functionality
