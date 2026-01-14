ETV Bharat / technology

Study Shows How Mars' Gravitational Pull Influence Earth’s Climate Cycles

Simulations show that without Mars, Earth’s orbital and axial variations would be significantly altered. - The findings suggest small outer planets in other solar systems could similarly affect the habitability of Earth-like worlds. 🖼️ 7) Text-to-Image Prompt "A stylized solar system with Earth and Mars connected by gravitational waves, Earth’s orbit subtly shifting, with ice age visuals on Earth and a glowing red Mars in the distance, cosmic background, scientific and futuristic tone" Would you like to turn this into a visual infographic or a short explainer post for social media? ( NASA/JPL )

Hyderabad: Mars is almost half the size of Earth and carries only one-tenth its mass, and keeps an average distance of around 225 million km from our planet. However, its gravity still affects Earth, driving long-term climate patterns, including ice ages. Earlier studies suggested that sediment layers on Earth's ocean floor reflect climate cycles influenced by Mars. Now, new research led by the University of California, Riverside, explores the impact the red planet has on our planet. “I knew Mars had some effect on Earth, but I assumed it was tiny,” said Stephen Kane, a professor of planetary astrophysics at UC Riverside. “I'd thought its gravitational influence would be too small to easily observe within Earth’s geologic history. I kind of set out to check my own assumptions.” Beginning as a project to verify doubts about recent studies that tie Earth's ancient climate patterns to gravitational nudges from Mars, the new study employed computer simulations to model the solar system’s dynamics and the long-term variations in Earth’s orbit and axial tilt that affect how sunlight reaches the planet’s surface over tens of thousands to millions of years These orbital and axial shifts, known as Milankovitch cycles, are fundamental to understanding the timing and mechanisms behind the onset and retreat of ice ages—a long period during which the planet has permanent ice sheets at the poles. Notably, Earth has gone through at least five major ice ages over its 4.5-billion-year history, with the most recent being around 2.6 million years ago and is still ongoing. The findings suggest small outer planets in other solar systems could similarly affect the habitability of Earth-like worlds (NASA/JPL-Caltech/ESA)