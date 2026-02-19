ETV Bharat / technology

Strengthening Bonds Or Selling Solitude? The Ethics Of AI Companions

Bengaluru: Loneliness is no longer a private sorrow whispered behind closed doors. It is now recognised as a public health crisis. In 2023, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an explicit advisory stating that chronic social isolation carries health risks comparable to smoking and obesity, and prolonged loneliness is linked to heart disease, dementia, depression, and even premature death. The lack of consistent emotional connection is a troubling reality, amplified by thinning everyday interactions due to remote work, urban migration, and digitally mediated lifestyles. Into this widening emotional gap steps a new category of technology, AI companions designed not just to answer questions, but to simulate empathy.

According to Appfigures data, AI companion applications surpassed 220 million global downloads by July 2025, with total consumer spending across all such apps standing at around $221 million. The top 10 per cent of these apps, including Replika, Character.ai, PolyBuzz, and Chai, generate an incredible 89 per cent of total revenue.

The Rise of Customisable Digital Partners

"AI girlfriends" and virtual partners are no longer novelty chatbots. As per data, users often spend 15–45 minutes per session interacting with AI characters, with tens of millions of monthly users across these platforms.

Platforms such as Replika and Character.ai allow users to design virtual companions with customised personalities, communication styles, interests, and visual avatars. Users can choose how their companion looks, speaks, and even the tone of emotional reassurance it provides. For individuals who feel misunderstood or judged in traditional society, this personalisation can feel liberating. There is no awkward pause or any fear of rejection. The companion listens, validates, and responds with carefully modelled empathy.

Unlike early bots, these systems rely on advanced language models trained on vast datasets. Developers integrate sentiment analysis and contextual memory to make conversations feel continuous and emotionally responsive. If a user vents about a difficult workday, the AI can identify frustration in the text, validate the feeling, and suggest coping strategies such as reflection exercises or calming techniques. It remembers preferences, past conversations, and significant dates, creating the illusion of relational continuity.

Digital partners offer a controlled environment, where there are no interruptions, no social risk, and no pressure to perform. Conversations can be paused. Responses can be rewritten. The AI matches the user’s pace instead of demanding real-time emotional labour. For someone who struggles with small talk or fears rejection, this predictability can feel safe and empowering.

But safety can become a subtle trap. Human relationships require negotiation, disagreement, compromise, and boundary-setting. They are messy and unpredictable. AI companions, by contrast, are engineered to minimise friction. They rarely challenge strongly, seldom assert needs of their own, and are optimised to maintain a positive experience. Over time, a person accustomed to predictable affirmation may find real-world relationships comparatively exhausting. Emotional growth often comes from navigating discomfort, something a frictionless digital relationship cannot fully provide.

There is also the phenomenon of parasocial bonding, in which individuals form one-sided emotional attachments to media figures or virtual entities. AI companionship intensifies this dynamic because the interaction feels reciprocal. The user types, and the AI responds personally. The illusion of mutuality strengthens attachment, even though the system lacks consciousness or emotional stakes.

As AI intimacy expands, so do concerns about dependency and exploitation. Experts have warned that overreliance on digital partners could deepen social withdrawal for vulnerable users.

When AI Interaction Becomes a Red Flag

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Anubhuti Das, Senior Psychologist at Trijog, Mumbai, shared her insights on the psychological impact of AI companions and how individuals can engage with them responsibly. She explained, “AI usage should be purpose-driven. Individuals can use these tools for emotional coping, structured reflection, or even to organise their thoughts during stressful periods. However, AI cannot substitute genuine human bonds."

“Human interaction is not optional; it is a psychological necessity,” she said, adding that while AI chat platforms may serve as a space for venting or emotional release, users can develop emotional dependency gradually.