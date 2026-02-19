Strengthening Bonds Or Selling Solitude? The Ethics Of AI Companions
AI companion apps are rapidly growing amid rising loneliness, raising psychological, ethical, and commercial concerns about dependency, privacy, and monetising emotional intimacy.
By Anubha Jain
Published : February 19, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Bengaluru: Loneliness is no longer a private sorrow whispered behind closed doors. It is now recognised as a public health crisis. In 2023, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an explicit advisory stating that chronic social isolation carries health risks comparable to smoking and obesity, and prolonged loneliness is linked to heart disease, dementia, depression, and even premature death. The lack of consistent emotional connection is a troubling reality, amplified by thinning everyday interactions due to remote work, urban migration, and digitally mediated lifestyles. Into this widening emotional gap steps a new category of technology, AI companions designed not just to answer questions, but to simulate empathy.
According to Appfigures data, AI companion applications surpassed 220 million global downloads by July 2025, with total consumer spending across all such apps standing at around $221 million. The top 10 per cent of these apps, including Replika, Character.ai, PolyBuzz, and Chai, generate an incredible 89 per cent of total revenue.
The Rise of Customisable Digital Partners
"AI girlfriends" and virtual partners are no longer novelty chatbots. As per data, users often spend 15–45 minutes per session interacting with AI characters, with tens of millions of monthly users across these platforms.
Platforms such as Replika and Character.ai allow users to design virtual companions with customised personalities, communication styles, interests, and visual avatars. Users can choose how their companion looks, speaks, and even the tone of emotional reassurance it provides. For individuals who feel misunderstood or judged in traditional society, this personalisation can feel liberating. There is no awkward pause or any fear of rejection. The companion listens, validates, and responds with carefully modelled empathy.
Unlike early bots, these systems rely on advanced language models trained on vast datasets. Developers integrate sentiment analysis and contextual memory to make conversations feel continuous and emotionally responsive. If a user vents about a difficult workday, the AI can identify frustration in the text, validate the feeling, and suggest coping strategies such as reflection exercises or calming techniques. It remembers preferences, past conversations, and significant dates, creating the illusion of relational continuity.
Digital partners offer a controlled environment, where there are no interruptions, no social risk, and no pressure to perform. Conversations can be paused. Responses can be rewritten. The AI matches the user’s pace instead of demanding real-time emotional labour. For someone who struggles with small talk or fears rejection, this predictability can feel safe and empowering.
But safety can become a subtle trap. Human relationships require negotiation, disagreement, compromise, and boundary-setting. They are messy and unpredictable. AI companions, by contrast, are engineered to minimise friction. They rarely challenge strongly, seldom assert needs of their own, and are optimised to maintain a positive experience. Over time, a person accustomed to predictable affirmation may find real-world relationships comparatively exhausting. Emotional growth often comes from navigating discomfort, something a frictionless digital relationship cannot fully provide.
There is also the phenomenon of parasocial bonding, in which individuals form one-sided emotional attachments to media figures or virtual entities. AI companionship intensifies this dynamic because the interaction feels reciprocal. The user types, and the AI responds personally. The illusion of mutuality strengthens attachment, even though the system lacks consciousness or emotional stakes.
As AI intimacy expands, so do concerns about dependency and exploitation. Experts have warned that overreliance on digital partners could deepen social withdrawal for vulnerable users.
When AI Interaction Becomes a Red Flag
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Anubhuti Das, Senior Psychologist at Trijog, Mumbai, shared her insights on the psychological impact of AI companions and how individuals can engage with them responsibly. She explained, “AI usage should be purpose-driven. Individuals can use these tools for emotional coping, structured reflection, or even to organise their thoughts during stressful periods. However, AI cannot substitute genuine human bonds."
“Human interaction is not optional; it is a psychological necessity,” she said, adding that while AI chat platforms may serve as a space for venting or emotional release, users can develop emotional dependency gradually.
“When someone begins interacting with AI in the same way they would with a romantic partner, relying on it to fulfil core emotional needs, that can be a red flag,” she noted. She also pointed to cognitive dependence. “If a person starts seeking AI validation or reference for every idea, decision, or thought, it suggests they may be outsourcing their independent thinking,” Das added.
Another key indicator is behavioural shift. “If someone increasingly prefers AI interaction over human interaction because it feels less emotionally taxing, and begins withdrawing from real-life relationships, that’s when dependence may be forming,” she said.
From Support to Subscription: The Ethics of AI Companions
The emotional simulation through "AI girlfriends" does not operate in a vacuum. It exists within a commercial ecosystem. In the digital age, loneliness has also become monetisable. Character.ai generated $32.2 million in revenue during 2024, doubling from $15.2 million in 2023. Replika generated approximately $24 million in revenue in 2024, continuing to be one of the top revenue drivers in the AI companion space. Platforms like Replika, which operate largely on a subscription-based structure, allow casual conversation for free, but romantic labelling, voice calls, memory upgrades, and intimate roleplay often sit behind premium paywalls.
In effect, users can talk casually at no cost. But if the interaction shifts toward flirtation, romantic commitment, or NSFW roleplay, a subscription prompt appears. The message is subtle but unmistakable: pay to deepen the relationship. This “pay to talk naughty with AI” model transforms emotional and sexual expression into a purchasable upgrade.
What begins as companionship can gradually evolve into a monetised simulation of romance or desire. Because the AI is programmed to be affirming and responsive, users may feel encouraged to escalate intimacy only to discover that deeper emotional engagement requires payment. When vulnerability and affection become premium features, loneliness risks becoming a revenue stream.
The longer a user stays emotionally invested, the more valuable they are to the platform. Features that increase dependency, constant availability, unconditional affirmation, and personalised mirroring also increase retention. This poses an ethical question: Are companies trying to reduce loneliness, or are they creating products that depend on people feeling lonely?
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Abhineet Kumar, CEO & Founder of Rocket Health (a digital mental healthcare counselling platform), discussed the profitability and commercialisation of AI companions and the ethical responsibilities that come with it. He said, “When building an AI mental health companion, intent is crucial. The goal is not to replace people or foster dependency, but to provide a safe, accessible, and nonjudgmental first layer of support. It should help users reflect and process emotions, while clearly communicating that it is not a therapist and cannot replace professional care. It is a companion that helps users process and gain insight. As the industry evolves, clearer standards and ethical frameworks around product design and positioning—ensuring these platforms support loneliness without exploiting it for profit—will naturally emerge.”
Ethical Risks and Real-World Harms
Privacy is a pressing issue associated with AI companions. Users often share deeply personal thoughts, traumas, and vulnerabilities with AI companions. This sensitive data must be encrypted, protected, and never exploited. When individuals are emotionally open, companies carry heightened responsibility.
Discussing the ethical responsibilities of platform developers, such as protecting privacy, preventing manipulation, and ensuring the platform supports rather than encourages dependency, Abhineet Kumar said, “When users share personal feelings, they’re placing a high level of trust in the platform. Privacy must be taken extremely seriously, and the environment should feel safe and nonjudgmental. The platform’s goal is to help users feel heard, gain clarity, and move forward, not to drive endless engagement. If users become more self-aware and confident in understanding their emotions, the platform is fulfilling its purpose.”
Companion - Not Replacement
Ultimately, AI companions reflect a society struggling with disconnection. Unlike human partners, they have no needs, boundaries, or emotional complexity. Real relationships demand compromise and resilience. They shape growth through shared struggle and mutual vulnerability.
Used responsibly, AI companions can offer structured emotional support — conversation during lonely periods, space to rehearse difficult exchanges, or a low-stakes environment to build confidence. But they cannot replicate reciprocity or lived intimacy.
Dr Das said AI can be constructive when used intentionally. “Users should schedule real-world social interactions, even small ones. Building at least one consistent human connection matters.”
She also urged boundaries: “Define time limits and be mindful of emotional reliance.” While AI can feel like a safe space, she noted that therapy offers something more enduring — a structured, ethical, and reciprocal environment for emotional development. In her view, AI should be a bridge, not a destination.
Abhineet Kumar echoed that position. “AI companions aren’t a replacement. They help users express and organise their thoughts. That clarity can make real-life conversations easier.” He described them as a starting point — a foundation that can encourage people to seek deeper support.
The true measure of AI companions lies not in their existence but in how we integrate them. When designed to bridge human connection, they can ease isolation. When driven by profit alone, they risk turning loneliness into a commodity. The challenge is clear: technology should strengthen human bonds, not quietly replace them.