ETV Bharat / technology

Stephen Root Becomes First Actor To Confirm Role In GTA 6

Stephen Root has confirmed to voice a character in the upcoming GTA VI title. ( Image Credit: Rockstar Games, Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Actor Stephen Root has become the first person to publicly confirm his involvement in Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), revealing details that Rockstar Games itself has so far kept firmly under wraps. Root, known for voicing Bill Dauterive and Buck Strickland on King of the Hill, confirmed his role in an interview with the Associated Press (AP). He said audiences would see him in the game when it launches on November 19, 2026. Root admitted that fans had already worked out his involvement from an earlier trailer, simply by recognising his distinctive voice. His comment refers to GTA 6's second trailer, which featured a character fans strongly suspected was voiced by Root due to the similarity in tone and delivery. The character has been identified as Brian Heder, a drug trafficker and boatyard owner who is seen shouting at Jason, one of the game's protagonists, about collecting rent payments. Who is Brian Heder?