Stephen Root Becomes First Actor To Confirm Role In GTA 6
Actor Stephen Root has confirmed he voices a character in GTA 6, making him the first cast member Rockstar has yet to officially acknowledge.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Stephen Root has become the first person to publicly confirm his involvement in Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), revealing details that Rockstar Games itself has so far kept firmly under wraps.
Root, known for voicing Bill Dauterive and Buck Strickland on King of the Hill, confirmed his role in an interview with the Associated Press (AP). He said audiences would see him in the game when it launches on November 19, 2026. Root admitted that fans had already worked out his involvement from an earlier trailer, simply by recognising his distinctive voice.
His comment refers to GTA 6's second trailer, which featured a character fans strongly suspected was voiced by Root due to the similarity in tone and delivery. The character has been identified as Brian Heder, a drug trafficker and boatyard owner who is seen shouting at Jason, one of the game's protagonists, about collecting rent payments.
Who is Brian Heder?
Brian Heder appears in greater detail in Rockstar's recently released GTA VI Extended Look trailer. He is shown advising Jason. The trailer also introduces his wife, Lori Heder. According to an official character description on Rockstar's GTA 6 website, Brian is a long-time smuggler from the height of the Florida Keys' smuggling era, who still runs product through his boatyard with the help of his third wife, Lori. He is said to let others handle the riskier side of his business.
The same description notes that Brian allows Jason to live rent-free at one of his properties, in exchange for help with local shakedowns and occasional visits for Lori's homemade sangria.
Root spoke positively about his experience working on the game, saying he was pleased to be involved and impressed by how the project looked, though he did not reveal any other details.
Rockstar Games yet to confirm cast members
Despite Root's comments, Rockstar Games has still not officially confirmed any actors involved in GTA 6, including who voices the game's two lead characters, Jason and Lucia. This has left fans to speculate and piece together casting details from trailers and interviews.
With Rockstar Games maintaining secrecy, it remains likely that the full cast will not be confirmed until the game is released in November, when the credits finally reveal who brought its characters to life.