StepFun Unveils StepX Neo, Calling It World's First Agentic AI Phone
StepFun unveils the StepX Neo, calling it the world's first agentic AI smartphone, built on its native Step AOS system with the Amoo AI assistant.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST
Hyderabad: Chinese Artificial Intelligence (AI) company StepFun has unveiled StepX Neo, describing it as the world's first 'large-model native agentic smartphone' built around AI from the ground up, rather than AI added on top of an existing system. The device was revealed at a brand event in Shanghai, with news first shared by Chinese tech analyst Ice Universe before being confirmed by Chinese media outlets.
What is an Agentic AI phone?
Unlike conventional smartphones, where users manually operate apps, an agentic AI phone lets an AI assistant carry out tasks on behalf of the user from booking tickets to completing multi-step actions, without repeated prompts. While conventional smartphones require users to manually operate the apps, agentic AI phones handle everything autonomously under users instructions.
🚨 Exclusive: OpenAI hasn't released an AI phone yet, but StepX Neo has already beaten it to the punch.— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) July 13, 2026
StepX has officially unveiled StepX Neo, the world's first Agentic Phone built around a native large language model.
Powered by the native Step AOS operating system and the… pic.twitter.com/xdQKUOfd78
StepX Neo: Operating system (OS) and processor architecture
The StepX Neo runs on Step AOS, an OS built specifically for AI agents rather than adapted from Android. It comes with StepFun's own assistant, Amoo AI, which is integrated at the system level, with separate structures for memory, decision-making and security.
According to the company, Amoo uses a "1+N" model architecture, pairing one large, powerful model with several smaller, faster ones, allowing it to switch between on-device and cloud processing depending on task complexity. StepFun says Amoo can work offline for core functions.
StepX Neo: Display and security
The agentic AI phone also features a secondary display on the back for quick access to notifications and AI features without unlocking the main screen. StepFun has partnered with major platforms including Ctrip, Alipay, Didi, Meituan, Baidu, JD.com and WPS, allowing Amoo to complete tasks such as booking rides or ordering food across apps.
Another New AI-Focused Smartphone, StepX Neo 🫡— RAIHAN HAN (Informasi Gadget) (@raihanhan121) July 13, 2026
StepX Neo comes with Step AOS, an operating system specifically designed for AI agents, and a built-in AI agent called Amoo. This phone thoroughly integrates large-scale AI models, the operating system, and hardware, creating an pic.twitter.com/e9ZphR1Y50
On security, StepFun says agent actions run within a trusted execution environment, with permissions granted on demand and revoked after use, and mistakes reversible with a single tap. The company has also co-published an agent security whitepaper with the Shanghai AI Laboratory.
It is worth noting that complete list of specifications, pricing and a launch date have not yet been announced.
The agentic AI phone race
StepFun's unveiling arrives ahead of OpenAI's agentic AI phone, which is being developed with a custom agentic chip with Qualcomm and MediaTek, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He also mentioned that mass production of the device, which was excepted to start in 2028, has been fast-tracked to the first half of 2027.
Chinese rival ByteDance has already tested this space, partnering with ZTE to launch the Nubia M153 in December 2025, which integrated its Doubao AI assistant at the operating system level and sold out immediately in China. However, StepFun argues that phone relied on Android with AI layered in, whereas Step AOS is a native agent operating system built from scratch.
Meanwhile, Google, Apple and Samsung continue to develop their AI assistants, Gemini, Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI respectively, largely as software upgrades rather than ground-up agentic redesigns.
The StepX Neo's unveiling signals China's rapid progress in AI hardware, with more companies expected to enter the agentic phone race in the coming months.