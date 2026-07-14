ETV Bharat / technology

StepFun Unveils StepX Neo, Calling It World's First Agentic AI Phone

StepFun claims that the Nubia M153, launched in December 2025, runs a customised version of Android with ByteDance's Doubao AI agent integrated at the OS level rather than a native agentic AI OS built from scratch. ( Image Credit: X/Ice Universe )

Hyderabad: Chinese Artificial Intelligence (AI) company StepFun has unveiled StepX Neo, describing it as the world's first 'large-model native agentic smartphone' built around AI from the ground up, rather than AI added on top of an existing system. The device was revealed at a brand event in Shanghai, with news first shared by Chinese tech analyst Ice Universe before being confirmed by Chinese media outlets.

What is an Agentic AI phone?

Unlike conventional smartphones, where users manually operate apps, an agentic AI phone lets an AI assistant carry out tasks on behalf of the user from booking tickets to completing multi-step actions, without repeated prompts. While conventional smartphones require users to manually operate the apps, agentic AI phones handle everything autonomously under users instructions.

StepX Neo: Operating system (OS) and processor architecture

The StepX Neo runs on Step AOS, an OS built specifically for AI agents rather than adapted from Android. It comes with StepFun's own assistant, Amoo AI, which is integrated at the system level, with separate structures for memory, decision-making and security.

According to the company, Amoo uses a "1+N" model architecture, pairing one large, powerful model with several smaller, faster ones, allowing it to switch between on-device and cloud processing depending on task complexity. StepFun says Amoo can work offline for core functions.

StepX Neo: Display and security