ETV Bharat / technology

Steam Workshop Used To Spread Malware Through Wallpapers Since Late 2025, Kaspersky Reports

While most wallpaper types are passive media, the app's "application wallpaper" feature allows third-party programs, including mini-games, planners and system monitors, to run directly on a user's desktop.

Wallpaper Engine is an app that enables users to set animated wallpapers on their desktops, available for both Windows and Android devices. Kaspersky explained that the cyberattack was specifically targeted at the Windows version. The app is quite popular with around 100,000 daily active users and nearly a million reviews on Windows. securelist.Wallpaper Engine features a built-in editor. Users can create their own designs, and supported wallpaper types include:

The report noted that the malware was hidden inside wallpaper packages that users share through Wallpaper Engine's Steam Workshop integration. Running an infected wallpaper can result in a stolen Steam account or leave a system compromised with backdoors or crypto-mining malware.

Hyderabad: Steam, a popular gaming platform, has been used to hijack gamers' accounts. According to Kaspersky's Securelist, Workshop, Steam's built-in service for players to create and share custom content, has been spreading malware since late 2025. Attackers exploited the gaming platform's popular Wallpaper Engine app to share malicious apps, hijack user accounts and infect systems, mainly targeting gamers in China and Russia.

Kaspersky identifies this feature as the primary security risk, as it effectively permits external code to execute on a victim's machine.

The report found dozens of harmful wallpaper apps on Steam Workshop. Each one had already been downloaded thousands of times. The malware was spread in two ways. Sometimes it was hidden straight inside the wallpaper file. At other times, it was put in a password-protected file. The user was tricked into typing the password, or a script did it for them.

Screenshots of malware apps in Steam Workshop. (Image Credit: Kaspersky)

In one case from December 2025, Kaspersky looked at a game wallpaper. It looked normal, but it secretly put a backdoor file on the computer. The file was linked to DarkKomet malware.

A second program then opened the real game. At the same time, it installed a changed system file. This file was made to find and steal the user's Steam login details. The stolen account data was sent to the attackers' server. They could then use the hacked account to upload more harmful wallpapers.

Targets and attribution

Kaspersky's data indicates the attackers are not a single group, but likely several independent operations exploiting the same vulnerability, given the wide variety of malware types deployed, ranging from infostealers and backdoors to crypto miners and botnet loaders.

Malicious app wallpaper downloads by region (Image Credit: Kaspersky)

The firm's telemetry shows China accounted for 89 per cent of malicious download attempts, with Russia second at 5.5 per cent, followed by smaller shares in Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany, Vietnam, India and Canada.

How to stay protected from this malware

Kaspersky noted that Steam has already removed the identified malicious wallpapers and associated links from the platform. However, the firm cautions that newly infected wallpapers continue to appear regularly, and recommends users run an antivirus scan before applying any downloaded wallpaper, rather than relying solely on Steam's moderation.

Kaspersky's report includes detection signatures for the malware families involved, including DarkKomet, the Lumma and Vidar infostealers, and the RenEngine loader, alongside indicators of compromise such as file hashes and command-and-control server addresses, to help other security teams identify and block the threat.