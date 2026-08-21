ETV Bharat / technology

'Starlink Would Help The Least Served': Elon Musk Pitches Satellite Internet Service For Rural India

Hyderabad: As Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink continues to face regulatory hurdles in India, he is now pitching it to the "least served" communities in the country, especially in rural areas that may not have proper connectivity.

Resharing a post by DogeDesigner, which claimed that many villages in India still did not have proper 4G connectivity, Musk said, "Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas."

This comes after a report claimed that Starlink has reapplied for Starlink network approval in India with direct-to-device tech. According to ET, Starlink has resubmitted an application to the space regulator seeking approval for a Gen 2 constellation, as part of its renewed efforts to offer satellite communication services in India. Starlink's Gen 2 constellation is armed with newer technologies and includes direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity.

Notably, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) had earlier rejected an application by Starlink a few years ago due to non-conformity of certain features and spectrum bands.

Back in June 2026, Starlink Business Operations Vice President Lauren Dreyer confirmed that the company is in active talks with the Indian government to launch its commercial satellite internet services. The clarification came after media reports claimed that India had frozen the approval process over geopolitical and security concerns.

"Starlink remains in active and productive discussions with the Government of India, contrary to misleading stories based upon unsubstantiated claims from anonymous sources," she said, reacting to the report.

"We have worked with the Government through all of the required regulatory and compliance processes in a transparent and responsible manner. To align with India's sovereign technology, regulatory, and security requirements, Starlink has set up a bespoke deployment model for India that further demonstrates our commitment to working within India’s strategic framework," Dreyer added.