'Starlink Would Help The Least Served': Elon Musk Pitches Satellite Internet Service For Rural India
Elon Musk seems to have renewed Starlink's push to serve customers in India as the company pitches satellite internet for the country's rural areas.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 10:29 AM IST
Hyderabad: As Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink continues to face regulatory hurdles in India, he is now pitching it to the "least served" communities in the country, especially in rural areas that may not have proper connectivity.
Resharing a post by DogeDesigner, which claimed that many villages in India still did not have proper 4G connectivity, Musk said, "Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas."
Starlink would help the least served in India, especially in rural areas https://t.co/ffCvpL61WQ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2026
This comes after a report claimed that Starlink has reapplied for Starlink network approval in India with direct-to-device tech. According to ET, Starlink has resubmitted an application to the space regulator seeking approval for a Gen 2 constellation, as part of its renewed efforts to offer satellite communication services in India. Starlink's Gen 2 constellation is armed with newer technologies and includes direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity.
Notably, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) had earlier rejected an application by Starlink a few years ago due to non-conformity of certain features and spectrum bands.
Back in June 2026, Starlink Business Operations Vice President Lauren Dreyer confirmed that the company is in active talks with the Indian government to launch its commercial satellite internet services. The clarification came after media reports claimed that India had frozen the approval process over geopolitical and security concerns.
Starlink remains in active and productive discussions with the Government of India contrary to misleading stories based upon unsubstantiated claims from anonymous sources.— Lauren Dreyer (@LaurenDreyer) June 9, 2026
We have worked with the Government through all of the required regulatory and compliance processes in a… https://t.co/BQdcDHmPaf
"Starlink remains in active and productive discussions with the Government of India, contrary to misleading stories based upon unsubstantiated claims from anonymous sources," she said, reacting to the report.
"We have worked with the Government through all of the required regulatory and compliance processes in a transparent and responsible manner. To align with India's sovereign technology, regulatory, and security requirements, Starlink has set up a bespoke deployment model for India that further demonstrates our commitment to working within India’s strategic framework," Dreyer added.
Starlink's pitch for satellite internet in India
The post shared by Elon Musk claimed that over 11,000 of India's listed villages still had no 4G coverage as of May 2026. Additionally, while the country had over 1.093 billion internet subscriptions in March 2026, only 440.87 million were rural. "Rural subscription density was 48.31 per 100 people, compared with 126.80 in urban India," the post claimed.
It further said that while BharatNet laid more than 850,000 route-km of fibre and made about 2.21 lakh Gram Panchayats service-ready, its Points of Presence (PoP) were reported operational at only 80,472 Gram Panchayats as of June 2026.
Fast, affordable internet. Available all around the world!— Starlink (@Starlink) February 8, 2026
Order in less than 2 minutes by visiting https://t.co/fUko3xSviJ or, if you live in the US, by calling 1-888-GO-STARLINK to get connected with the Starlink service plan that works best for you 🛰️🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/D17EDQi9wL
The figures in the post, including internet subscription totals, rural/urban split, and density figures, match TRAI’s Q1 2026 report, whereas Gram Panchayat figures align with government statements to Parliament.
As far as 4G connectivity in villages is concerned, the only clearly dated official number we could find is 11,515 villages as of February 2026, which suggests that 11,256 villages quoted by DogeDesigner as of May 2026 may not be a far-fetched figure.
Presenting arguments in favour of Starlink's need in India, the post says, "The government itself says the remaining mobile gaps are caused by difficult terrain, low commercial viability, and infrastructure constraints. This is exactly where Starlink can help by reaching remote villages, mountains, islands, and disaster-hit areas. Direct-to-device connectivity could also help phones stay connected beyond tower coverage."
"The Indian government should complete the remaining clearances, allocate spectrum, and clear Starlink for commercial launch ASAP. India has already waited far too long," it added.
Back in June, Dreyer also presented Starlink as a means to advance India's internet connectivity, especially in remote and underserved regions.
"We have heard nothing but encouraging feedback on Starlink’s capabilities and its potential to advance India’s connectivity ambitions, especially in remote and underserved regions. We remain fully committed to India and to working with the Government to bring Starlink’s services very soon to the country," she said.
Last year in December, Starlink published residential prices of its satellite internet service in India, starting at Rs 8,600 per month. However, within hours, the company clarified that the prices shown on its website were not real and said that a technical glitch caused dummy test data to be visible on the site. It added at the time that it was not taking any orders from customers in India as it still had to earn some government approvals before the service could be launched in the country.