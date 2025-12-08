ETV Bharat / technology

Starlink Reveals Residential Plan Price And Its Key Features In India

Hyderabad: Startlink, a satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk, has revealed the prices of its monthly plans in India. The company has also mentioned the key features and hardware required for the service to work in India for residential plan subscribers. Starlink aims to offer its services in the remote parts of India. As part of its expansion in the country, the company has listed four job postings on LinkedIn for its Bengaluru office.

Starlink India Residential Plan: Price and key features

Starlink has updated its Indian webpage, which lists the prices of its subscriptions for residential consumers. According to the Indian Starlink webpage, SpaceX, its parent company, will charge Rs 8,600 per month for the satellite internet service. Users opting for the service must make a one-time payment of Rs 34,000, which includes the cost of hardware. It comes with a plug-and-play setup, meaning users can simply plug in Starlink’s hardware and use the internet. The satellite internet service will have a trial period of 30 days.

In terms of key features, Starlink offers unlimited data, 99.9 per cent uptime, the ability to work in all weather conditions, and an easy plug-in setup that allows usage of the internet.