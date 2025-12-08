ETV Bharat / technology

Starlink Reveals Residential Plan Price And Its Key Features In India

According to several reports, Starlink will have satellite connection points in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Noida.

Starlink Reveals Residential Plan Price And Its Key Features In India
Starlink will have a trial period of 30 days. (Image Credit: Starlink)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : December 8, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Startlink, a satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk, has revealed the prices of its monthly plans in India. The company has also mentioned the key features and hardware required for the service to work in India for residential plan subscribers. Starlink aims to offer its services in the remote parts of India. As part of its expansion in the country, the company has listed four job postings on LinkedIn for its Bengaluru office.

Starlink India Residential Plan: Price and key features

Starlink has updated its Indian webpage, which lists the prices of its subscriptions for residential consumers. According to the Indian Starlink webpage, SpaceX, its parent company, will charge Rs 8,600 per month for the satellite internet service. Users opting for the service must make a one-time payment of Rs 34,000, which includes the cost of hardware. It comes with a plug-and-play setup, meaning users can simply plug in Starlink’s hardware and use the internet. The satellite internet service will have a trial period of 30 days.

In terms of key features, Starlink offers unlimited data, 99.9 per cent uptime, the ability to work in all weather conditions, and an easy plug-in setup that allows usage of the internet.

FeaturesDetails
Monthly chargeRs 8,600
Hardware CostRs 34,000
DataUnlimited
Trial period30 day
UptimeMore than 99.9%
InstallationPlug and Play

Starlink India’s expansion

The Starlink team is rapidly expanding its presence in India. According to several reports, the Elon Musk-owned company is setting up Gateway Earth Solutions, or ground-level satellite connection points, in several cities. These include:

  • Chandigarh
  • Hyderabad
  • Kolkata
  • Lucknow
  • Mumbai
  • Noida

These satellite points will act as a connection between the satellite and the user’s dish, ensuring a smooth and fast connection. Apart from this, as mentioned above, Starlink recently posted four job roles for its Bengaluru office on LinkedIn.

These job roles include Payments Manager, Accounting Manager, Senior Treasury Analyst, and Tax Manager. This clearly indicates that the satellite internet service provider is considering India as a major hub for global expansion. Reports also suggest that the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has granted the company a five-year license, allowing it to begin commercial operations in India.

Also Read: Indian Tablet Market Declines By 19.7% YoY; Samsung Leads, Apple Falls To Fourth Position In Q3: Report

TAGGED:

STARLINK INTERNET PLAN
STARLINK LAUNCH IN INDIA
STARLINK HARDWARE COST
SATELLITE INTERNET INDIA
STARLINK INDIA PRICE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.