Starlink Reveals Residential Plan Price And Its Key Features In India
According to several reports, Starlink will have satellite connection points in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Noida.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Startlink, a satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk, has revealed the prices of its monthly plans in India. The company has also mentioned the key features and hardware required for the service to work in India for residential plan subscribers. Starlink aims to offer its services in the remote parts of India. As part of its expansion in the country, the company has listed four job postings on LinkedIn for its Bengaluru office.
Starlink India Residential Plan: Price and key features
Starlink has updated its Indian webpage, which lists the prices of its subscriptions for residential consumers. According to the Indian Starlink webpage, SpaceX, its parent company, will charge Rs 8,600 per month for the satellite internet service. Users opting for the service must make a one-time payment of Rs 34,000, which includes the cost of hardware. It comes with a plug-and-play setup, meaning users can simply plug in Starlink’s hardware and use the internet. The satellite internet service will have a trial period of 30 days.
In terms of key features, Starlink offers unlimited data, 99.9 per cent uptime, the ability to work in all weather conditions, and an easy plug-in setup that allows usage of the internet.
|Features
|Details
|Monthly charge
|Rs 8,600
|Hardware Cost
|Rs 34,000
|Data
|Unlimited
|Trial period
|30 day
|Uptime
|More than 99.9%
|Installation
|Plug and Play
Starlink India’s expansion
The Starlink team is rapidly expanding its presence in India. According to several reports, the Elon Musk-owned company is setting up Gateway Earth Solutions, or ground-level satellite connection points, in several cities. These include:
- Chandigarh
- Hyderabad
- Kolkata
- Lucknow
- Mumbai
- Noida
These satellite points will act as a connection between the satellite and the user’s dish, ensuring a smooth and fast connection. Apart from this, as mentioned above, Starlink recently posted four job roles for its Bengaluru office on LinkedIn.
These job roles include Payments Manager, Accounting Manager, Senior Treasury Analyst, and Tax Manager. This clearly indicates that the satellite internet service provider is considering India as a major hub for global expansion. Reports also suggest that the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has granted the company a five-year license, allowing it to begin commercial operations in India.