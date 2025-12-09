ETV Bharat / technology

Starlink India Pricing A 'Configuration Glitch', Clarifies Company’s Vice President

Several reports suggest that Starlink is preparing to establish gateway Earth stations in several major cities in India. ( Image Credit: Starlink )

Hyderabad: Hours after announcing the prices of its internet plans for Indian users, Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service company, on Monday evening, stated that the Indian pricing displayed on the website was a technical glitch.

The company’s Vice President of Business Operations, Lauren Dreyer, shared an X post on her official account, which read,

“The Starlink India website is not live, service pricing for customers in India has not yet been announced, and we are not taking orders from customers in India. There was a config glitch that briefly made dummy test data visible, but those numbers do not reflect what the cost of Starlink service will be in India. The glitch was quickly fixed. We're eager to connect the people of India with Starlink's high-speed internet, and our teams are focused on obtaining final government approvals to turn service (and the website) on.”

According to Dreyer, the pricing displayed on Starlink India’s official website was merely dummy test data. This means that the team was testing in the backend, and a small “configuration glitch” made the data publicly visible.