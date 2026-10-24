Hackers Use Spyware Ads To Turn 6,600 Genuine Websites Into 'Infection Delivery Network': Everything To Know
Researchers say at least 6,600 trusted websites were used to spread spyware to iPhones, with infections starting the moment an advertisement appears on screen.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a large distribution network that spreads spyware to iPhones. According to a combined research done by the mobile security firm iVerify and the cybersecurity firm Report URI, at least 6,600 genuine websites have been made to load malicious code, and their owners did not know. Users do not need to click anything. The attack begins the moment an advertisement appears on the screen.
They found two attack campaigns were run by a criminal group believed to have links to China. The findings were published on October 22, 2026.
Forgotten website tags are being turned into spyware delivery routes. Working with iVerify, we traced DeadTag: 660+ hijacked domains, thousands of sites, and traffic feeding the Coruna and DarkSword iPhone exploit kits. The investigation: https://t.co/iwh7rNhDBv https://t.co/XI6iBreI3T— Report URI (@reporturi) October 22, 2026
Infection starts as soon as an ad appears
Rocky Cole, co-founder and chief operating officer (CEO) of iVerify, explained how the technique works. He said the user is not visiting a harmful site and is not doing anything wrong. They are simply scrolling, and they get infected.
iVerify confirmed one case involving an employee at a financial institution. The person's iPhone was infected after they scrolled past a football ad on Instagram. The malicious code switched on as soon as the ad showed. It checked the phone's operating system and then sent the matching attack code. It stole login details and searched for cryptocurrency wallets.
A second campaign through expired domains
Report URI found the other campaign. The attackers bought about 630 expired domains that genuine sites still relied on to land chatbots and analytics tools. Around 8,000 sites had their domains hijacked in this way. Traffic from weak iPhones was then sent on to spyware. The criminals wanted to steal money from crypto wallets and capture login credentials.
DeadTag suspected of selling access
Helme believes a group he calls DeadTag is selling the chance to deliver malicious content to visitors of hacked sites. Those visitors have no idea the sites have been compromised. Buyers can send whatever they like.
The group is said to prepare up to 10 domains loaded with malicious code every week. Its customers include criminal gangs that specialise in breaking into iPhones.
Leaked state tools in use
The criminal groups are using two "attack toolkits" that state spy agencies reportedly used to break into iPhones. The toolkits were later leaked. Cybercriminals have been running both since spring 2026.
Apple has already fixed the flaws used in past attacks. However, the attackers are aiming at phones that have not been updated, where the old flaws still exist.
This escalated really quickly and I can't believe we ended up in a rabbit hole of tearing apart DarkSword exploit kits!— Scott Helme (@Scott_Helme) October 22, 2026
Helme also says he has found signs that the attackers are getting ready to switch to code that targets unpatched iOS flaws. Report URI is trying to warn the hacked sites, but there are too many of them, which makes the task hard. The firm is asking national cybersecurity agencies for help.
Spyware is becoming everyday crime
The findings show a shift. Spyware was once a tool aimed at a few high-value targets. It is now becoming a weapon for ordinary cybercrime.
On October 15, 2026, the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab said a Windows PC used by an Al Jazeera journalist was attacked through targeted advertising. At least 45 devices were reportedly affected. An advertising technology firm is suspected of helping with the spying operation.
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Chinese attackers
Neither iVerify nor Report URI have said the attackers' origin. However, Helme says "the crew looks to be at least Chinese-speaking." This is because the code has notes in Chinese.
A threat that goes against most safety advices
Most online safety advice rests on the rule: don't open suspicious links. However, attacks sent through ad networks and expired domains need no action from the user at all.
Ad platforms also let advertisers narrow their targeting by interests and device features. This gives attackers an edge, as they can pick out and target only the weak devices.
Why it matters for business?
This is critical for businesses, as the malicious code checks the features of each device. Attackers can pick out only the weak ones. This makes them harder to spot.
Company IT teams face a fresh worry over bring-your-own-device policies. When staff use personal phones, it is hard to track whether each one has the latest update.
Firms that handle crypto wallets as part of their work may need to take a closer look. Media companies that sell their ad space to others must also be cautious. Both may have to check their ad delivery channels and make a list of the domains they depend on.
How to safeguard yourself?
Cole and Helme both say the attacks rely on flaws in specific software versions. They stress the need to keep mobile operating systems up to date.
iPhone users can take the following steps to protect themselves from spyware and other cyberattacks:
- Keep your iPhone's software up to date: Apple regularly releases security patches to fix flaws. Ensure that your device runs on the latest version of iOS.
- Turn on Lockdown Mode: If you hold high-value digital assets like cryptocurrency, or work in high-risk fields like investigative journalism or government departments, enabling Lockdown Mode will drastically reduce your device's attack surface against sophisticated cyber threats.
However, if an iPhone user suspects their device has already been infected with spyware, then simply restarting it or changing passwords is not enough. They should immediately isolate the device from networks, perform a full factory reset (or replace the device entirely), and securely generate new accounts and passwords from a known clean device.