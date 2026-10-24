ETV Bharat / technology

Hackers Use Spyware Ads To Turn 6,600 Genuine Websites Into 'Infection Delivery Network': Everything To Know

Hyderabad: Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a large distribution network that spreads spyware to iPhones. According to a combined research done by the mobile security firm iVerify and the cybersecurity firm Report URI , at least 6,600 genuine websites have been made to load malicious code, and their owners did not know. Users do not need to click anything. The attack begins the moment an advertisement appears on the screen.

They found two attack campaigns were run by a criminal group believed to have links to China. The findings were published on October 22, 2026.

Infection starts as soon as an ad appears

Rocky Cole, co-founder and chief operating officer (CEO) of iVerify, explained how the technique works. He said the user is not visiting a harmful site and is not doing anything wrong. They are simply scrolling, and they get infected.

iVerify confirmed one case involving an employee at a financial institution. The person's iPhone was infected after they scrolled past a football ad on Instagram. The malicious code switched on as soon as the ad showed. It checked the phone's operating system and then sent the matching attack code. It stole login details and searched for cryptocurrency wallets.

A second campaign through expired domains

Report URI found the other campaign. The attackers bought about 630 expired domains that genuine sites still relied on to land chatbots and analytics tools. Around 8,000 sites had their domains hijacked in this way. Traffic from weak iPhones was then sent on to spyware. The criminals wanted to steal money from crypto wallets and capture login credentials.

DeadTag suspected of selling access

Helme believes a group he calls DeadTag is selling the chance to deliver malicious content to visitors of hacked sites. Those visitors have no idea the sites have been compromised. Buyers can send whatever they like.

The group is said to prepare up to 10 domains loaded with malicious code every week. Its customers include criminal gangs that specialise in breaking into iPhones.

Leaked state tools in use

The criminal groups are using two "attack toolkits" that state spy agencies reportedly used to break into iPhones. The toolkits were later leaked. Cybercriminals have been running both since spring 2026.

Apple has already fixed the flaws used in past attacks. However, the attackers are aiming at phones that have not been updated, where the old flaws still exist.

Helme also says he has found signs that the attackers are getting ready to switch to code that targets unpatched iOS flaws. Report URI is trying to warn the hacked sites, but there are too many of them, which makes the task hard. The firm is asking national cybersecurity agencies for help.

Spyware is becoming everyday crime