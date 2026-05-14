Spotify Discontinues Premium Lite Plan In India Six Months After Launch, Cuts Prices On Standard And Student Plans
Spotify has quietly discontinued its Premium Lite plan in India just six months after launch, simultaneously reducing prices on its Standard and Student subscription tiers.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Spotify has quietly discontinued the Premium Lite subscription plan in India. It disappeared from the official website and app before Spotify officially confirmed its discontinuation. The plan was cancelled just six months after the subscription was introduced in November 2025. A company spokesperson said Spotify periodically updates its subscription offerings based on user demand, though no further explanation was provided. It remains unclear what will happen to users currently subscribed to the Lite plan.
What was the Premium Lite plan?
Spotify launched Premium Lite as the music-streaming platform's most affordable ad-free option for Indian listeners. It was priced at Rs 139 per month. The plan offered ad-free streaming and audio quality of up to 160kbps, but was limited to a single account and did not include offline downloads or the higher audio quality available on Spotify's other tiers.
Revised Pricing on Standard and Student Plans
Along with the discontinuation of Premium Lite, Spotify has also reduced prices on its remaining Premium plans in India. The Standard Premium plan is now available at Rs 99 per month for the first three months, returning to Rs 139 per month thereafter, which is down from the previous price of Rs 199 per month. The Student plan has been cut to Rs 69 per month for the first two months, continuing at the same rate after that, reduced from its earlier price of Rs 99 per month.
Both plans retain their full suite of benefits, including ad-free music, offline downloads, audio quality of up to 320kbps, and access to audiobooks. Spotify's top-tier Platinum plan remains unchanged in both price and features.
Why has this plan been discontinued?
Spotify has not detailed its reasoning, but the rationale appears straightforward. With the Standard plan now priced at the same monthly rate as the discontinued Lite plan — whilst offering significantly more, including offline listening, higher audio quality, and the complete Premium experience — the Lite tier effectively became redundant. The pricing restructure appears designed to simplify Spotify's offering whilst nudging budget-conscious users towards a more feature-rich subscription.
India Remains a Key Growth Market
India continues to be one of Spotify's fastest-growing markets, and the company has consistently experimented with pricing and plan structures to compete with rivals, including YouTube Music, JioSaavn, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. The latest round of price reductions signals that Spotify remains committed to expanding its Premium user base in the country, even as it consolidates its subscription tiers.