ETV Bharat / technology

Spotify Discontinues Premium Lite Plan In India Six Months After Launch, Cuts Prices On Standard And Student Plans

Hyderabad: Spotify has quietly discontinued the Premium Lite subscription plan in India. It disappeared from the official website and app before Spotify officially confirmed its discontinuation. The plan was cancelled just six months after the subscription was introduced in November 2025. A company spokesperson said Spotify periodically updates its subscription offerings based on user demand, though no further explanation was provided. It remains unclear what will happen to users currently subscribed to the Lite plan.

What was the Premium Lite plan?

Spotify launched Premium Lite as the music-streaming platform's most affordable ad-free option for Indian listeners. It was priced at Rs 139 per month. The plan offered ad-free streaming and audio quality of up to 160kbps, but was limited to a single account and did not include offline downloads or the higher audio quality available on Spotify's other tiers.

Revised Pricing on Standard and Student Plans

Along with the discontinuation of Premium Lite, Spotify has also reduced prices on its remaining Premium plans in India. The Standard Premium plan is now available at Rs 99 per month for the first three months, returning to Rs 139 per month thereafter, which is down from the previous price of Rs 199 per month. The Student plan has been cut to Rs 69 per month for the first two months, continuing at the same rate after that, reduced from its earlier price of Rs 99 per month.