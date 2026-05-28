SpaceX’s Starship V3 Launches Halted After Test Flight From Starbase, As FAA Investigates Booster Mishaps
SpaceX launched Starship V3 test flight on 22 May. After several booster mishaps during flight, FAA ordered an investigation.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: SpaceX, last week, on Friday, May 22, conducted the test flight of its massive Starship Flight 12 (also known as Starship V3) spacecraft. Although the launch was successful, the rocket faced mishap on the first-stage booster during the flight. Following this, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), on Wednesday, May 27, announced an investigation of the Starship V3.
What happened to the booster?
The Starship blasted off from SpaceX’s launch pad, Starbase, located in Texas on Friday.
Liftoff of Starship on its twelfth flight test pic.twitter.com/I7N0zYIqkH— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 23, 2026
Minutes after the spacecraft blasted off, the booster separated as normal, but engines suddenly stopped working as it made its way back to Earth. Instead of a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico, the booster came in hard. There were no reports of injury or property damage, according to the investigating agency, FAA.
During the hourlong spaceflight, Starship V3, flew around the Earth and released 20 mock satellites before ending the mission as planned with a fiery splashdown in the Indian Ocean.
Starship V3
The Starship V3 is SpaceX’s biggest and most powerful Starship yet, designed to carry crews to Mars. The rocket is 407-foot (124-meter) in height. It contains several firsts from the US-based space agency (SpaceX). The Starship V3 comes with a redesigned Starship rocket and Super Heavy V3 rocket boosters. It integrates next-generation Raptor 3 engines — which replaced the Raptor 2 engines — and marked the first deployment of modified Starlink satellites from a Starship flight. Moreover, the Starship V3 was the first rocket to be operated from the new Pad 2 launch pad at Starbase in Texas.
Starship flip and landing burn at the end of its twelfth flight test pic.twitter.com/0iJUox3FJt— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 25, 2026
Notably, Starship V3 is called Starship Flight 12 because the rocket was the 12th flight test of the Starship Series of rockets.
Why is Starship V3 significant?
The Starship V3 is significant due to several reasons. It can carry over 100 metric tons to low Earth orbit (LEO) with three-times more reusable configuration compared to the previous version. As the rockets are designed for space exploration, the Starship V3 would be able to transport people and cargo between planets.
The Starship V3 is also significant for NASA, as the American space agency has previously purchased launch services from SpaceX.
The space agency owned by Elon Musk has flown over 60 official missions for NASA ranging from human spaceflights, cargo supply missions, and scientific and exploration missions. As SpaceX has contracted for NASA's Artemis Program, the SpaceX’s Starship V3 would be used to land astronauts on the moon as soon as 2028 and help build a lunar base.
(With agency inputs)