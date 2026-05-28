ETV Bharat / technology

SpaceX’s Starship V3 Launches Halted After Test Flight From Starbase, As FAA Investigates Booster Mishaps

Hyderabad: SpaceX, last week, on Friday, May 22, conducted the test flight of its massive Starship Flight 12 (also known as Starship V3) spacecraft. Although the launch was successful, the rocket faced mishap on the first-stage booster during the flight. Following this, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), on Wednesday, May 27, announced an investigation of the Starship V3.

What happened to the booster?

The Starship blasted off from SpaceX’s launch pad, Starbase, located in Texas on Friday.

Minutes after the spacecraft blasted off, the booster separated as normal, but engines suddenly stopped working as it made its way back to Earth. Instead of a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico, the booster came in hard. There were no reports of injury or property damage, according to the investigating agency, FAA.

During the hourlong spaceflight, Starship V3, flew around the Earth and released 20 mock satellites before ending the mission as planned with a fiery splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

Starship V3