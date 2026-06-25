SpaceX Unveils Starfall, A New Return Capsule For Space Cargo
SpaceX has quietly launched Starfall, a reusable capsule designed to return cargo and space-manufactured goods to Earth, signalling new ambitions beyond rockets and satellites.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: SpaceX has launched a new reusable return capsule called Starfall, which is designed to bring cargo, research materials and space-manufactured products back to Earth. The space vehicle showcases the company's growing ambitions beyond its core rocket and satellite business.
Starfall made its first flight on June 23 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, though the mission was conducted with unusual secrecy. SpaceX ended its live webcast shortly after launch and released only limited details about the spacecraft, sparking widespread curiosity across the space industry.
SpaceX has described Starfall as a spacecraft designed to provide affordable, routine access to the microgravity environment for scientific research and in-space manufacturing.
Watch Falcon 9 launch the Starfall Demo mission to orbit from Florida https://t.co/cxgrchwMco— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 23, 2026
Starfall's Design
While official details remain limited, information from a recent US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) environmental assessment has offered a clearer picture of the capsule. Starfall is a disk-shaped spacecraft, measuring around 3.1 metres in diameter and weighing approximately 2,100 kilograms. It can carry up to 1,000 kilograms of payload, making it suitable for transporting scientific experiments and manufactured cargo to and from orbit.
Unlike SpaceX's larger Dragon spacecraft, Starfall is not designed to carry astronauts and lacks a traditional propulsion system. Instead, it relies on compressed inert gas for attitude control, helping it orient correctly during re-entry.
The capsule features an aluminium top section paired with a detachable carbon-fibre heat shield. After completing its mission in orbit, Starfall re-enters Earth's atmosphere along a pre-planned path before deploying parachutes for an ocean splashdown, where recovery teams retrieve both the capsule and its cargo.
According to the FAA documents, SpaceX appears to have two main goals for Starfall. The first is enabling rapid point-to-point cargo delivery through space, potentially allowing goods to travel across the globe faster than conventional transport. The second is supporting the growing commercial space manufacturing industry, where products created in microgravity can be safely returned to Earth.
A competitive field
SpaceX joins an emerging field that already includes companies such as Varda Space Industries and Outpost Space, both developing similar return vehicles for orbital manufacturing and cargo transport. However, SpaceX holds a notable advantage in scale, with hundreds of annual launches planned through its Falcon and Starship programmes, potentially enabling large fleets of Starfall capsules in future.
If successful, Starfall could become important infrastructure for emerging orbital industries, helping transport everything from scientific samples to high-value pharmaceuticals manufactured in space.