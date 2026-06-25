ETV Bharat / technology

SpaceX Unveils Starfall, A New Return Capsule For Space Cargo

Hyderabad: SpaceX has launched a new reusable return capsule called Starfall, which is designed to bring cargo, research materials and space-manufactured products back to Earth. The space vehicle showcases the company's growing ambitions beyond its core rocket and satellite business.

Starfall made its first flight on June 23 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, though the mission was conducted with unusual secrecy. SpaceX ended its live webcast shortly after launch and released only limited details about the spacecraft, sparking widespread curiosity across the space industry.

SpaceX has described Starfall as a spacecraft designed to provide affordable, routine access to the microgravity environment for scientific research and in-space manufacturing.

Starfall's Design

While official details remain limited, information from a recent US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) environmental assessment has offered a clearer picture of the capsule. Starfall is a disk-shaped spacecraft, measuring around 3.1 metres in diameter and weighing approximately 2,100 kilograms. It can carry up to 1,000 kilograms of payload, making it suitable for transporting scientific experiments and manufactured cargo to and from orbit.