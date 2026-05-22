ETV Bharat / technology

SpaceX Tries To Launch A Bigger Version Of Starship But Hits A Series Of Last-Minute Problems

SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight that was later delayed, in Starbase, Texas, Thursday, May 21, 2026 ( AP )

Cape Canaveral: SpaceX got within a half-minute of launching its newest and biggest Starship on a test flight Thursday evening before a cascade of problems halted the countdown.

The 407-foot (124-meter) rocket was poised to begin a space-skimming journey from Texas extending halfway around the world. But issues cropped up with the brand-new pad at Starbase near the Mexican border, and the company ran out of time.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk later said the hydraulic pin holding the launch tower's arm in place did not retract. If the problem can be fixed quickly, another launch attempt will be made on Friday, he noted.