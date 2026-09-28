ETV Bharat / technology

SpaceX's Super-Heavy Rocket Starship Set For Launch Today, To Deploy 26 Starlink V3 Satellites

Seagulls fly near the site of SpaceX's mega rocket Starship as it is prepared for a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. ( AP Photo )

By ANI 2 Min Read

Texas, US: The 14th flight of Elon Musk-headed SpaceX's Super Heavy rocket Starship is all set to launch later today, with a 75-minute launch window opening at 7:15 am Central Time (5:45 pm IST).

According to SpaceX, the upcoming flight is planned to be the first to send Starship into orbit around Earth. This will also mark the first deployment of Starlink V3 satellites into the constellation, which, according to the company, will deliver a payload that will dramatically expand connectivity speeds and reliability around the world. Starlink V3 is a next-generation satellite design that includes meaningful increases in capacity, data density and power generation. The Starlink V3 satellite is designed to support 1 Tbps of downlink and 160 Gbps of uplink capacity. That, according to Starlink, is a 10x improvement in downlink capacity and a 22x increase in uplink capacity from the Starlink V2 satellite. After deploying from Starship, the Starlink V3 satellites will unfold their antennas, deploy their solar arrays, and make initial contact with the ground and the rest of the Starlink constellation via radio frequency and laser links. The satellites will then begin raising their orbits with their onboard thrusters. According to the company, following their on-orbit checkouts, the satellites should begin serving customers as soon as a few weeks after launch. People gather at sunset as SpaceX's mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight from Starbase, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (AP Photo)