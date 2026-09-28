SpaceX's Starship Reaches Orbit For First Time Despite Engine Problem
SpaceX's Starship has reached orbit for the first time from Texas, even though one engine shut down early, in its most ambitious mission yet.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: SpaceX's next-generation Starship rocket lifted off from Texas on Monday and reached orbit for the first time, marking a major milestone for the space company. However, during its ascent, one of the spacecraft's six Raptor engines shut down early. The 14th Starship mission remains the company's most ambitious yet, as it attempts to deploy its first batch of operational Starlink satellites.
The uncrewed rocket was launched from SpaceX's Starbase site on the Gulf of Mexico, near Brownsville. It stands 407 feet (or 124 metres) tall, about the height of a 40-storey building, with a massive Super Heavy booster at the bottom and the actual Starship spacecraft placed on top.
Starship performs its orbital insertion burn and enters orbit of Earth for the first time pic.twitter.com/LodrSTnEnl— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 28, 2026
A tense moment during the flight
During the company's live stream, spokesperson Dan Huot initially said Starship would not be able to reach orbit, after one engine stopped earlier than planned. A few minutes later, he changed his statement. Engineers confirmed that the craft could still carry out the key engine burn needed to push it into orbit.
Live views of Starship in orbit brought to you by @Starlink pic.twitter.com/JvmrSDVHg0— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 28, 2026
Why this mission matters?
Starship is designed to launch SpaceX's Starlink satellites more often and to carry future NASA missions to the Moon. It is expected to complete six orbits of the Earth during a 10-hour flight, its longest so far, before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, west of Chile.
Reaching orbit is a key test for any new rocket built to carry cargo into space. For Starship, it has taken far longer than planned. Elon Musk once predicted the Starship spacecraft would reach orbit in 2022, followed by satellite launches in 2023.
The @Starlink team has made contact with all 26 satellites https://t.co/qiAubuhytS— SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 28, 2026
Since 2023, all 13 of Starship's earlier test flights have stayed in suborbital space. This is despite a development effort lasting nearly a decade, which has cost SpaceX more than $15 billion so far.
Elon Musk, the founder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Chief Engineer of SpaceX, has said he hopes to fly hundreds or even thousands of Starships every year. This launch rate is something the space industry would have never seen before.