ETV Bharat / technology

SpaceX's Starship Reaches Orbit For First Time Despite Engine Problem

The 14th Starship space mission was launched from SpaceX's Starbase site on the Gulf of Mexico, near Brownsville. ( Image Credit: SpaceX )

Hyderabad: SpaceX's next-generation Starship rocket lifted off from Texas on Monday and reached orbit for the first time, marking a major milestone for the space company. However, during its ascent, one of the spacecraft's six Raptor engines shut down early. The 14th Starship mission remains the company's most ambitious yet, as it attempts to deploy its first batch of operational Starlink satellites.

The uncrewed rocket was launched from SpaceX's Starbase site on the Gulf of Mexico, near Brownsville. It stands 407 feet (or 124 metres) tall, about the height of a 40-storey building, with a massive Super Heavy booster at the bottom and the actual Starship spacecraft placed on top. A tense moment during the flight During the company's live stream, spokesperson Dan Huot initially said Starship would not be able to reach orbit, after one engine stopped earlier than planned. A few minutes later, he changed his statement. Engineers confirmed that the craft could still carry out the key engine burn needed to push it into orbit.