ETV Bharat / technology

Following Anthropic, Google Is Also Set To Pay SpaceX In Billions For AI Data Centre Compute Power

Hyderabad: Following a data centre compute agreement with Anthropic, Elon Musk's SpaceX has announced a new partnership with Google parent Alphabet under which the rocket company will provide computing capacity to the search giant under a cloud services contract that will be in effect from October 2026 to June 2029.

According to SpaceX's exchange filing in the US, Google has agreed to pay it $920 million a month for access to 110,000 Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) as well as central processing units (CPUs), memory, and related components. Over the life of the agreement (33 months), the total fee for the contract amounts to roughly $30 billion.

Based on the capacity of Nvidia’s H200 chips, the setup could deliver more than 100 megawatts of computing power—enough to supply electricity to approximately 75,000 homes at once.

According to the filing, if SpaceX fails to provide access to Nvidia chips by September 30, Google may lawfully terminate the contract after a one‑month grace period. In addition, either party retains the right to end the agreement with 90 days’ notice.