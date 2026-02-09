ETV Bharat / technology

'A Self-Growing City': SpaceX Shifts Focus From Mars To Moon, Musk Says 'Securing' Future 'Overriding Priority'

Elon Musk looks on as US President Donald Trump speaks at the US-Saudi Investment Forum at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC on November 19, 2025. ( AFP )

SpaceX is putting its longstanding focus of sending humans to Mars on the back burner to prioritise establishing a settlement on the Moon, its founder, Elon Musk, said on Monday.

"For those unaware, SpaceX has already shifted focus to building a self-growing city on the Moon, as we can potentially achieve that in less than 10 years, whereas Mars would take 20+ years," Musk said in a post on X, the social media platform he bought in 2022.

"It is only possible to travel to Mars when the planets align every 26 months (six month trip time), whereas we can launch to the Moon every 10 days (2 day trip time). This means we can iterate much faster to complete a Moon city than a Mars city. That said, SpaceX will also strive to build a Mars city and begin doing so in about 5 to 7 years, but the overriding priority is securing the future of civilization and the Moon is faster," he added.

The mission of SpaceX, he said, remains the same: "extend consciousness and life as we know it to the stars".

The South Africa-born billionaire's space company has found massive success as a NASA contractor, but critics have for years panned Musk's Mars colonisation plans as overambitious.