SpaceX Reschedules Starship Launch On May 21: When And Where To Watch
SpaceX has rescheduled the launch for the 12th Starship test flight. It will debut next-generation rocket hardware, and a redesigned launchpad at South Texas' Starbase.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
Hyderabad: SpaceX, the popular space agency owned by Elon Musk, has rescheduled the launch of its massive Starship rocket. Earlier, it was scheduled to liftoff on May 20 at 5:30 PM CT, but now the rocket will takeoff on May 21. This will be the 12th test flight of the world’s largest rocket and the first one since October 2025.
SpaceX says that the upcoming launch will introduce the next-generation Starship and Super Heavy vehicles, which will be powered by the upgraded Raptor engine.
The US-based space agency will launch the Starship rocket “from a newly designed pad at Starbase.”
Now targeting launch as early as Thursday, May 21 → https://t.co/2gZQUxS6mm— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 19, 2026
Starship Flight 12 Launch: When and where to watch in India
Indian viewers can watch the launch of the Starship rocket on May 21, 2026. The launch window will be open between 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and 7 PM IST. SpaceX mentions that a live webcast of the flight test will start 45 minutes before the launch of the Starship rocket. Viewers can catch the liftoff live on SpaceX’s official website, YouTube channel, X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, or on the X TV app.
Starship Flight 12
The primary objective of this space mission is to evaluate the performance of the next-generation Starship and Super Heavy vehicles under real flight conditions. SpaceX has included design changes learned from the previous test flights, with a focus on improving the rocket's performance and reusability. Both these factors are critical, as the company has a long-term goal of making space travel significantly more affordable.
The fully integrated launch stack comprises a 236-foot Super Heavy booster fitted with 33 Raptor engines and a 171-foot upper-stage spacecraft. During the test, the Super Heavy booster is expected to land in the Gulf of Mexico, while the mission may also deploy more than 20 Starlink satellites.
Future space missions
The latest iteration of Starship is designed with more demanding missions in mind, including crewed lunar landings under NASA's Artemis programme. One of its key capabilities is in-space refuelling, which would allow the vehicle to travel further into the solar system than any previous SpaceX rocket.