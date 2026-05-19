ETV Bharat / technology

SpaceX Reschedules Starship Launch On May 21: When And Where To Watch

Hyderabad: SpaceX, the popular space agency owned by Elon Musk, has rescheduled the launch of its massive Starship rocket. Earlier, it was scheduled to liftoff on May 20 at 5:30 PM CT, but now the rocket will takeoff on May 21. This will be the 12th test flight of the world’s largest rocket and the first one since October 2025.

SpaceX says that the upcoming launch will introduce the next-generation Starship and Super Heavy vehicles, which will be powered by the upgraded Raptor engine.

The US-based space agency will launch the Starship rocket “from a newly designed pad at Starbase.”

Starship Flight 12 Launch: When and where to watch in India