SpaceX Plans To Enter US Telecom Market, Set To Rival AT&T, Verizon And T-Mobile
SpaceX has revealed plans to build a mobile network and enter the US telecom market, directly challenging AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: SpaceX has announced plans to build a mobile service network and enter the US telecom market, putting it in direct competition with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. The announcement was made during an investor call on Tuesday.
The plan follows SpaceX's recent purchase of 65 MHz of wireless spectrum licences from EchoStar, a deal worth $19.6 billion. Since the spectrum bought from EchoStar includes ground-based components, SpaceX plans to use it to build a network and offer proper mobile service, rather than relying only on satellites.
Industry experts suggest SpaceX could combine its Starlink satellite network with ground infrastructure to offer wide coverage across the US, potentially reaching areas other carriers struggle to serve well.
Telecom Shares Fall On The News
Upon this announcement, shares of Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile dropped between 2.2 per cent and 4 per cent. Despite the market reaction, some analysts are not fully convinced by SpaceX's plans, at least for now. They point out that building a mobile network from scratch is no easy task, especially as existing carriers have spent around 30 years developing their infrastructure.
This means SpaceX would likely need decades of heavy investment before it could capture a meaningful share of the US mobile market, unless it takes a shortcut. One such option would be striking a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) agreement with an existing carrier, allowing SpaceX to offer mobile service using another company's network rather than building its own from the ground up.
Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said, "An acquisition looks like the fastest route for SpaceX, either of a smaller operator or assets that bring spectrum, cell sites and customers."
For now, SpaceX has not shared specific details of how it plans to build and roll out its mobile service. Gwynne Shotwell, the President of the space company said, SpaceX has "great and new ideas on how to do it," which she noted would be capital efficient.
It still remains unclear whether SpaceX will choose to build its own network, pursue an MVNO deal, or follow some other route. But the move to build to a mobile service network signals the company's growing ambitions beyond rockets and satellites, expanding deeper into everyday consumer telecom services in the US.