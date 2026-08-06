ETV Bharat / technology

SpaceX Plans To Enter US Telecom Market, Set To Rival AT&T, Verizon And T-Mobile

Hyderabad: SpaceX has announced plans to build a mobile service network and enter the US telecom market, putting it in direct competition with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. The announcement was made during an investor call on Tuesday.

The plan follows SpaceX's recent purchase of 65 MHz of wireless spectrum licences from EchoStar, a deal worth $19.6 billion. Since the spectrum bought from EchoStar includes ground-based components, SpaceX plans to use it to build a network and offer proper mobile service, rather than relying only on satellites.

Industry experts suggest SpaceX could combine its Starlink satellite network with ground infrastructure to offer wide coverage across the US, potentially reaching areas other carriers struggle to serve well.

Telecom Shares Fall On The News

Upon this announcement, shares of Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile dropped between 2.2 per cent and 4 per cent. Despite the market reaction, some analysts are not fully convinced by SpaceX's plans, at least for now. They point out that building a mobile network from scratch is no easy task, especially as existing carriers have spent around 30 years developing their infrastructure.