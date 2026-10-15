Watch | SpaceX Rocket Causes Stunning ‘Jellyfish Cloud’ In The Sky, NASA Explains The Phenomenon
A SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Florida created a giant glowing jellyfish cloud at dawn, seen from Georgia to New York.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: A SpaceX rocket launch created a glowing "jellyfish cloud" in the sky over Florida on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, making early risers awestruck across the United States (US) East Coast. The huge cloud spread wide in the pre-dawn light.
NASA shared images of the jellyfish cloud on X. Hundreds of people replied, and many posted their own pictures on the platform. Footage came from sky watchers in several different states.
Many of you are talking about the “space jellyfish” following this morning’s launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. More than 6,300 scientific investigations and cargo are on their way to the @Space_Station, as part of SpaceX's 35th commercial resupply services mission for NASA. A jellyfish happens near sunrise or sunset when the exhaust plume from the rocket becomes brightly illuminated, creating a glowing shape resembling a jellyfish. Show us where you captured the jellyfish?— NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) October 13, 2026
The glowing cloud was created by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, which lifted off at 6:30 AM Eastern Time (4:30 PM Indian Standard Time or IST) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It was carrying SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft on the company's 35th commercial resupply services mission for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The Dragon spacecraft was carrying scientific experiments, food supplies, and equipment for astronauts in the International Space Station (ISS), which are required to live and work in orbit.
How was this cloud formed?
The Jellyfish cloud forms when exhaust from the rocket spreads out high in the sky. The fuel exhaust turns into tiny ice crystals. Sunlight then bounces off these frozen particles, making the cloud shine brightly against the dark sky. The result is a glowing shape that looks like a jellyfish, which is how the effect got its name.
Timing is the key. The launch took place 48 minutes before sunrise. At that hour, it is still dark on the ground, but the sun's rays already reach the rocket's exhaust high above. This is why the effect is only seen fully at dawn or dusk. It happens near sunrise or sunset, when the plume becomes brightly lit. It is a perfect example of how the display works.
The Falcon 9 also flew northeast over the Atlantic Ocean. This path meant that people in many eastern states could see the show. Residents from Georgia all the way to New York were able to enjoy the view.