ETV Bharat / technology

Watch | SpaceX Rocket Causes Stunning ‘Jellyfish Cloud’ In The Sky, NASA Explains The Phenomenon

Hyderabad: A SpaceX rocket launch created a glowing "jellyfish cloud" in the sky over Florida on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, making early risers awestruck across the United States (US) East Coast. The huge cloud spread wide in the pre-dawn light.

NASA shared images of the jellyfish cloud on X. Hundreds of people replied, and many posted their own pictures on the platform. Footage came from sky watchers in several different states.

The glowing cloud was created by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, which lifted off at 6:30 AM Eastern Time (4:30 PM Indian Standard Time or IST) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It was carrying SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft on the company's 35th commercial resupply services mission for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The Dragon spacecraft was carrying scientific experiments, food supplies, and equipment for astronauts in the International Space Station (ISS), which are required to live and work in orbit.

The Jellyfish cloud forms when exhaust from the rocket spreads out high in the sky. The fuel exhaust turns into tiny ice crystals. Sunlight then bounces off these frozen particles, making the cloud shine brightly against the dark sky. The result is a glowing shape that looks like a jellyfish, which is how the effect got its name.

Jellyfish cloud formed in the sky, which was captured by NASA (Image Credit: NASA/John Kraus)

Timing is the key. The launch took place 48 minutes before sunrise. At that hour, it is still dark on the ground, but the sun's rays already reach the rocket's exhaust high above. This is why the effect is only seen fully at dawn or dusk. It happens near sunrise or sunset, when the plume becomes brightly lit. It is a perfect example of how the display works.

The Falcon 9 also flew northeast over the Atlantic Ocean. This path meant that people in many eastern states could see the show. Residents from Georgia all the way to New York were able to enjoy the view.