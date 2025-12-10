ETV Bharat / technology

Space Station By 2035, Moon Landing By 2040: Former ISRO Chairman Details India's Space Plan

Kanpur: "India is set to complete its first space station by 2035 and has plans to land the first Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040. Preparations for these ambitious milestones are already underway on multiple fronts," former ISRO Chairman S Somanath said to the media during his visit to Kanpur on Tuesday.

Somanath inaugurated a new astronomy laboratory at a private school in the city, followed by his visit to the Merchant Chamber Auditorium in Civil Lines, where he delivered the second Yadupati Singhania Memorial Lecture.

In his address, he highlighted the significant strides India has made in space exploration, particularly following the success of Chandrayaan-3. The mission yielded a wealth of data, including insights into lunar activity, the presence of water at Lonar, seismic activity (referred to as "Lonar quakes"), radar-based imaging, and radiation effects.