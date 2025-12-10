Space Station By 2035, Moon Landing By 2040: Former ISRO Chairman Details India's Space Plan
India aims to complete the Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035 and land an astronaut on the Moon by 2040, says former ISRO Chairman S Somanath.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST
Kanpur: "India is set to complete its first space station by 2035 and has plans to land the first Indian astronaut on the Moon by 2040. Preparations for these ambitious milestones are already underway on multiple fronts," former ISRO Chairman S Somanath said to the media during his visit to Kanpur on Tuesday.
Somanath inaugurated a new astronomy laboratory at a private school in the city, followed by his visit to the Merchant Chamber Auditorium in Civil Lines, where he delivered the second Yadupati Singhania Memorial Lecture.
In his address, he highlighted the significant strides India has made in space exploration, particularly following the success of Chandrayaan-3. The mission yielded a wealth of data, including insights into lunar activity, the presence of water at Lonar, seismic activity (referred to as "Lonar quakes"), radar-based imaging, and radiation effects.
Talking to the media, Somanath reiterated ISRO's space plan, confirming that Chandrayaan-4 is scheduled for launch in 2028, with Chandrayaan-5 expected to follow shortly thereafter. The primary objective of Chandrayaan-4 will be to collect lunar samples. He confirmed experts at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will be contributing to the development of Chandrayaan-5.
Global Collaborations: Trishna and NISAR
Somanath also shed light on ISRO’s growing international collaborations. He mentioned the NISAR satellite, developed jointly with the United States, which is being used to monitor water pressure, global climate change, and other environmental parameters. Additionally, through a partnership with France, ISRO launched the Trishna satellite, focused on thermal imaging of Earth. He noted that similar agreements are being pursued with several other countries to bolster India’s space capabilities.
Call for Private Sector Participation
Emphasising the importance of private enterprise in space innovation, Somanath urged Indian startups and companies to invest in the space sector. He stated that a robust space industry would not only accelerate research and development but also create significant employment opportunities for the country’s youth.