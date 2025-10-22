ETV Bharat / technology

Space Scientist Eknath Vasant Chitnis Dies In Pune At 100

Pune: Eknath Vasant Chitnis, who along with Vikram Sarabhai laid the foundation of India’s space programme, breathed his last here on Wednesday, family members said. Chitnis had turned 100 in July. He was unwell for the past few days and suffered a heart attack Wednesday morning, they said.

A visionary scientist and an institution builder, Chitnis played a crucial role in selecting the site for India's first rocket launch at Thumba in Kerala. Chitnis also served as chairman of the Press Trust of India (PTI) and was an independent director on the Board of Directors for over two decades.

A meeting attended by the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Sarabhai and Chitnis in February 1962 at the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad laid the foundation of India's space programme. The Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) was established on February 13, 1962, a few days after the meeting.

A Padma Bhushan recipient, Chitnis played a key role in the Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (SITE), a collaborative effort between NASA and ISRO, that took educational programmes to 2,400 villages across six states using NASA’s ATS-6 satellite, which was considered a precursor to the direct-to-home television broadcast.

He was instrumental in launching the Indian National Satellite System (INSAT) programme and establishing remote sensing applications. From 1981 to 1985, he served as the second director of ISRO's Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad.