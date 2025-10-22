Space Scientist Eknath Vasant Chitnis Dies In Pune At 100
A Padma Bhushan recipient, Chitnis played a crucial role in selecting the site for India's first rocket launch at Thumba in Kerala.
By PTI
Published : October 22, 2025 at 8:14 PM IST
Pune: Eknath Vasant Chitnis, who along with Vikram Sarabhai laid the foundation of India’s space programme, breathed his last here on Wednesday, family members said. Chitnis had turned 100 in July. He was unwell for the past few days and suffered a heart attack Wednesday morning, they said.
A visionary scientist and an institution builder, Chitnis played a crucial role in selecting the site for India's first rocket launch at Thumba in Kerala. Chitnis also served as chairman of the Press Trust of India (PTI) and was an independent director on the Board of Directors for over two decades.
A meeting attended by the first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Sarabhai and Chitnis in February 1962 at the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad laid the foundation of India's space programme. The Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) was established on February 13, 1962, a few days after the meeting.
A Padma Bhushan recipient, Chitnis played a key role in the Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (SITE), a collaborative effort between NASA and ISRO, that took educational programmes to 2,400 villages across six states using NASA’s ATS-6 satellite, which was considered a precursor to the direct-to-home television broadcast.
He was instrumental in launching the Indian National Satellite System (INSAT) programme and establishing remote sensing applications. From 1981 to 1985, he served as the second director of ISRO's Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad.
Chitnis recognised and nurtured young talent and personally guided A P J Abdul Kalam, then a budding engineer. He nominated Kalam for the Satellite Launch Vehicle project and for advanced international training — shaping a scientific leader who would later become the President of India.
Born in Kolhapur on July 25, 1925, Chitnis did his schooling and higher education in Pune and later went on to study at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). A few years after retiring as Director of the Space Applications Centre, Chitnis moved to Pune, where he remained associated with Pune University.
In July this year, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune and the National Centre for Science Communicators (NCSC)-Mumbai hosted the Professor E V Chitnis Centenary Conference on 'Pioneering Space, Science, Policy & Innovation'.
He is survived by his son Chetan Chitnis, a leading malaria researcher at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, daughter-in-law Amika, and granddaughters Tarini and Chandini.
Also Read
Remembering Dr Kasturirangan: The Former ISRO Chief Who Shaped India's Space Journey