ETV Bharat / technology

Two Meteor Showers Peak Together This Week, But The Moon Could Dim The Show: Best Times And Tips To Watch

Hyderabad: Skywatchers are in for a rare treat this week, as two meteor showers, the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids, are set to reach their peak together, lighting up the night sky. However, these astronomical events are likely to be visible as a nearly full moon is out and could hide many of the fainter meteors. This means that viewers will need patience and find a dark spot to catch the best of the show.

When and where to watch?

Both showers are expected to peak between midnight and dawn on July 30 and July 31. The peaking of the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids mark the unofficial start of meteor season in the northern hemisphere. Although, bright moonlight will make spotting fainter meteors harder, astronomers say a good number of striking "shooting stars", including the occasional fireball, could still be visible from the darkest possible locations.

Viewers in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil will have the best view for Southern Delta Aquariids. Along with these, sky watchers in countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Middle East, and Southern Europe, will also be able to see this meteor shower.

The Alpha Capricornids will be visible from countries such as India, the United States (US), Canada, Europe, Japan, China, Australia, and other parts of the world at night under clear, dark skies.

Why these meteor showers are unique?

The Southern Delta Aquariids typically produce around 20 to 25 meteors per hour under ideal, dark viewing conditions. This shower occurs as Earth passes through the dusty trail left behind by Comet 96P/Machholz, producing meteors that are quick and faint, making them especially vulnerable to being drowned out by moonlight.

On the other hand, the Alpha Capricornids produces far fewer meteors, around five per hour, but have slow-moving, bright fireballs that can outshine nearby stars and leave glowing trails across the sky.

These meteors come from debris shed by Comet 169P/NEAT. As both showers overlap each other, lucky viewers could see a mix of quick, subtle streaks alongside the occasional dazzling fireball, although this year's near-full moon will limit visibility mostly to the brightest meteors.