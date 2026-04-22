ETV Bharat / technology

Smog To Spark: South Korean Researchers Make Device That Converts Greenhouse Gases Into Electricity

South Korean Scientists Create Device That Captures Greenhouse Gases and Generates Electricity ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Researchers from South Korea have developed a novel energy device that not only captures greenhouse gases but also generates electricity during the process. While the existing carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technologies typically require substantial energy input for gas collection and processing, the new device, termed the Gas Capture and Electricity Generator (GCEG), overcomes this limitation with a fundamentally new mechanism that goes beyond the conventional approaches, transforming the carbon capture process into a usable energy resource. Schematic illustration explaining the working principle of the greenhouse gas adsorption-based power generation device: Gas Capture and Electricity Generator (Sung Kyun Kwan University) The research team—led by Professor Ji-Soo Jang from Sung Kyun Kwan University, in collaboration with Professor Taekwang Yoon of Ajou University and Professor Hansel Kim of Chungbuk National University—proposed a fundamentally new mechanism for GCEG that directly converts the physicochemical energy generated during gas adsorption on electrode surfaces into electrical energy.