Smog To Spark: South Korean Researchers Make Device That Converts Greenhouse Gases Into Electricity
Researchers in South Korea developed a device that captures greenhouse gases and simultaneously generates electricity without external power input.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Researchers from South Korea have developed a novel energy device that not only captures greenhouse gases but also generates electricity during the process.
While the existing carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technologies typically require substantial energy input for gas collection and processing, the new device, termed the Gas Capture and Electricity Generator (GCEG), overcomes this limitation with a fundamentally new mechanism that goes beyond the conventional approaches, transforming the carbon capture process into a usable energy resource.
The research team—led by Professor Ji-Soo Jang from Sung Kyun Kwan University, in collaboration with Professor Taekwang Yoon of Ajou University and Professor Hansel Kim of Chungbuk National University—proposed a fundamentally new mechanism for GCEG that directly converts the physicochemical energy generated during gas adsorption on electrode surfaces into electrical energy.
Published in the journal Energy & Environmental Science, the findings detail the structure of the GCEG device. It consists of an asymmetric structure combining carbon-based electrodes with hydrogel materials. Charge redistribution and ion migration occur within the device when greenhouse gases, such as nitrogen oxides or carbon dioxide, are absorbed. This enables continuous direct current (DC) power generation without any external power source.
In essence, instead of utilising energy to purify the air, the atmospheric pollutants act as the fuel for electricity generation.
“This research demonstrates that greenhouse gases are not merely pollutants to be managed, but can serve as a new energy resource. We aim to further develop this technology into an environmental platform that not only achieves carbon neutrality but also generates energy," Professor Ji-Soo Jang said.
The researchers expect the technology to be widely applicable in self-powered smart environmental sensors, battery-free IoT systems, and industrial facilities where large volumes of emissions are generated. The GCEG could enable simultaneous energy harvesting and carbon reduction in such settings. It could also help accelerate the realisation of carbon neutrality if integrated into distributed energy systems.