ETV Bharat / technology

Sony And Warner Music Sue Anthropic Over AI Song Training

Hyderabad: Sony Music and Warner Music have filed a lawsuit against Artificial Intelligence (AI) company Anthropic, accusing it of using their copyrighted songs without permission to train its Claude AI models.

The lawsuit, filed in a California federal court on Friday, was brought by the music publishing arms of both companies. They claim Anthropic used hundreds of song lyrics and sheet music from artists including the Beatles, Taylor Swift, and Michael Jackson to train Claude to respond to user prompts.

This is the latest in a growing number of lawsuits filed against AI companies by authors, publishers, music labels, and news organisations, all raising concerns about copyrighted material being used to train AI systems.

Universal Music Group has also sued Anthropic twice, in 2023 and earlier this year, over similar claims. Both cases are still ongoing.

Last year, Anthropic became the first AI company to settle such a dispute, agreeing to pay $1.5billion to resolve a class action lawsuit brought by a group of authors.