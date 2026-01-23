ETV Bharat / technology

Sony To Hand Over Control Of Bravia TV Business To China's TCL

Under the new partnership, future televisions will continue to carry the Sony and Bravia branding, even though the underlying display technology will come from TCL. ( Image Credits: Sony )

New Delhi: Sony Group Corp on Tuesday announced it has decided to spin off control of its home entertainment business, including its well-known Bravia television brand, to Chinese electronics major TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, marking another step by a Japanese company to reduce exposure to the low-margin television segment.

Sony Group Corp said that it will sell a 51 per cent stake in its home entertainment arm to TCL Electronics Holdings Limited.

As part of the deal, the two companies will form a joint venture that is expected to begin operations in April 2027. The joint venture will manufacture televisions under the Sony and Bravia names, but the sets will use TCL’s display technology.

Sony said the arrangement will allow it to retain its strong brand presence in global living rooms while reducing the costs and low profitability linked to manufacturing television hardware.

The company, best known globally for its PlayStation business, has been steadily shifting its focus away from traditional consumer electronics toward higher-growth and higher-margin segments.