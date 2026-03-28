ETV Bharat / technology

Ahead of GTA 6 Release Later This Year, Sony Raises PS5 And PlayStation Portal Prices Globally From April 2

Price hike will be affecting customers across the US, UK, Europe, and Japan. ( Image Credit: Playstation )

Hyderabad: Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced to increase the prices for its popular gaming console, PlayStation 5 (PS5) range, and handheld remote player, PlayStation Portal, globally. This announcement has been made citing the continued pressures in the global economic landscape. Price hike will come into effect starting April 2, 2026, affecting customers across the US, UK, Europe, and Japan.

It is worth noting that Sony has announced this global price hike ahead of the release of the most-awaited game title, GTA VI, now set to launch on November 19, which was earlier planned to be released on May 26 this year. Rockstar Games has confirmed that the upcoming game will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S from day one of its release.

GAT VI is expected to be priced at Rs 5,999 for the standard version, while the special edition could cost Rs 7,299.

PS5 Console New Prices

The PS5 range comprises the standard PS5, the PS5 Digital Edition, and the PS5 Pro. In the US, the PS5 will be priced at $649.99 (around Rs 62,000), the Digital Edition at $599.99 (around Rs 57,000), and the PS5 Pro at $899.99 (around Rs 85,000).