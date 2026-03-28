Ahead of GTA 6 Release Later This Year, Sony Raises PS5 And PlayStation Portal Prices Globally From April 2
Sony has announced a price hike for the PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player across major markets, taking effect from April 2, 2026.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced to increase the prices for its popular gaming console, PlayStation 5 (PS5) range, and handheld remote player, PlayStation Portal, globally. This announcement has been made citing the continued pressures in the global economic landscape. Price hike will come into effect starting April 2, 2026, affecting customers across the US, UK, Europe, and Japan.
It is worth noting that Sony has announced this global price hike ahead of the release of the most-awaited game title, GTA VI, now set to launch on November 19, which was earlier planned to be released on May 26 this year. Rockstar Games has confirmed that the upcoming game will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S from day one of its release.
GAT VI is expected to be priced at Rs 5,999 for the standard version, while the special edition could cost Rs 7,299.
PS5 Console New Prices
The PS5 range comprises the standard PS5, the PS5 Digital Edition, and the PS5 Pro. In the US, the PS5 will be priced at $649.99 (around Rs 62,000), the Digital Edition at $599.99 (around Rs 57,000), and the PS5 Pro at $899.99 (around Rs 85,000).
Important price update for PS5 and PlayStation Portal: https://t.co/zFrI7uozps pic.twitter.com/Xih3ppppdu— PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 27, 2026
In Europe, customers will pay €649.99 (around Rs 70,000) for the standard model, €599.99 (around Rs 65,000) for the Digital Edition, and €899.99 (around Rs 98,000) for the Pro model.
In Japan, prices are set at ¥97,980 (around Rs 58,000), ¥89,980 (around Rs 53,000), and ¥137,980 (around Rs 81,000), for the standard PS, Digital Edition, and Pro, respectively.
Customers in the UK will have to pay £569.99 (around Rs 72,000) for the standard PS5, £519.99 (around Rs 65,000) for the PS5 Digital Edition, and £789.99 (around Rs 99,000) for the PS5 Pro.
|Region
|Model
|Revised Price
|US
|PS5
|$649.99
|PS5 Digital Edition
|$599.99
|PS5 Pro
|$899.99
|Europe
|PS5
|€649.99
|PS5 Digital Edition
|€599.99
|PS5 Pro
|€899.99
|Japan
|PS5
|¥97,980
|PS5 Digital Edition
|¥89,980
|PS5 Pro
|¥137,980
|UK
|PS5
|£569.99
|PS5 Digital Edition
|£519.99
|PS5 Pro
|£789.99
PlayStation Portal New Prices
The PlayStation Portal remote player, which allows players to stream PS5 games remotely via a Wi-Fi connection, is similarly subject to a price increase. The device will now cost £219.99 (Rs 28,000) in the UK, $249.99 (Rs 23,000) in the US, €249.99 (around Rs 27,000) in Europe, and ¥39,980 (around Rs 24,000) in Japan.
|Region
|Revised Price
|UK
|£219.99
|US
|$249.99
|Europe
|€249.99
|Japan
|¥39,980
Regarding the price hike, Sony Interactive Entertainment, in a statement, said the decision followed careful evaluation and was deemed a necessary step to ensure the company can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide. The company acknowledged that price changes have a direct impact on its community, but framed the move as essential to sustaining long-term investment in its gaming ecosystem.
Sony Interactive Entertainment mentions that customers in territories not listed are advised to check with their local retailer or visit direct.playstation.com for updated pricing where available.