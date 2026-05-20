ETV Bharat / technology

Sony Faces Backlash Over PlayStation Plus Price Hike, Indian Subscribers At A Steeper Disadvantage

Hyderabad: Sony Interactive Entertainment has raised the price of the PlayStation (PS) Plus subscription service for new customers in select regions. According to an official X post, the price hike will be effective from Wednesday, May 20, which is today. The video game developer highlighted "ongoing market conditions" as the reason for the price rise.

This move from the company has drawn swift and angry backlash from the gaming community.

PS Plus: New prices

The price hike has mainly affected the PS Plus Essential tier. It is an entry-level subscription service, which grants PS4 and PS5 users access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, and exclusive PlayStation Store discounts. Under the new pricing, a one-month subscription now costs $10.99 (approximately Rs 1,063.61), up from $10 (approximately Rs 967.80), while the three-month plan has risen to $27.99 (approximately Rs 2,708.87), up from $25 (approximately Rs 2,419.50).

It is worth noting that the hike does not affect most existing subscribers. However, current PS Plus members especially in Turkey and India will be subject to the higher rates from their next renewal date.

Fans Hit Out at Sony

The announcement of price hike provoked an outcry across social media, with many gamers dismissing Sony's justification as inadequate. "Blaming market conditions is insane. It should be free to play online games without paywalls in 2026," wrote one user.

Others questioned the logic of applying real-world economic pressures to a digital service. "What does the market have to do with online services? Nothing has changed with the internet," said another.