Sony Faces Backlash Over PlayStation Plus Price Hike, Indian Subscribers At A Steeper Disadvantage
Sony has raised PlayStation Plus subscription prices for new customers in select regions, citing ongoing market conditions, drawing fierce criticism from the gaming community.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sony Interactive Entertainment has raised the price of the PlayStation (PS) Plus subscription service for new customers in select regions. According to an official X post, the price hike will be effective from Wednesday, May 20, which is today. The video game developer highlighted "ongoing market conditions" as the reason for the price rise.
This move from the company has drawn swift and angry backlash from the gaming community.
PS Plus: New prices
The price hike has mainly affected the PS Plus Essential tier. It is an entry-level subscription service, which grants PS4 and PS5 users access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, and exclusive PlayStation Store discounts. Under the new pricing, a one-month subscription now costs $10.99 (approximately Rs 1,063.61), up from $10 (approximately Rs 967.80), while the three-month plan has risen to $27.99 (approximately Rs 2,708.87), up from $25 (approximately Rs 2,419.50).
Starting May 20, PlayStation Plus prices for new customers will increase in select regions. Due to ongoing market conditions, prices will start at $10.99 USD / €9.99 EUR / £7.99 GBP for 1-month subscriptions and $27.99 USD / €27.99 EUR / £21.99 GBP for 3-month subscriptions.…— PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 18, 2026
It is worth noting that the hike does not affect most existing subscribers. However, current PS Plus members especially in Turkey and India will be subject to the higher rates from their next renewal date.
Fans Hit Out at Sony
The announcement of price hike provoked an outcry across social media, with many gamers dismissing Sony's justification as inadequate. "Blaming market conditions is insane. It should be free to play online games without paywalls in 2026," wrote one user.
Blaming market conditions is insane. It should be free to play online games without paywalls in 2026— ben (@videotech) May 18, 2026
Others questioned the logic of applying real-world economic pressures to a digital service. "What does the market have to do with online services? Nothing has changed with the internet," said another.
What does market have to do with online services? Nothing has changed with internet— BullsDownBad (@TDevontaT) May 18, 2026
A third user wrote, "Why can your competitor (xbox) lower their prices, but you can't?
Why can your competitor (xbox) lower their prices, but you can't?— ً (@SethBerrry) May 18, 2026
One particularly pointed response read: “The idiots who are running @PlayStation into the ground lost @Sony MILLIONS on their stupid live service pipedreams and woke dogs*** agenda pushing and now they have to penny pinch wherever they can. Suffah Sony!”
The idiots who are running @PlayStation into the ground lost @Sony MILLIONS on their stupid live service pipedreams and woke dogshit agenda pushing and now they have to penny pinch where ever they can. Suffah Sony! 😂 pic.twitter.com/d08FmePFbE— N∩ᴚ0XƎᗡ (@dex0run) May 18, 2026
Second Sony Price Hike in Months
The PS Plus increase follows a separate price rise in March, when Sony increased the retail cost of its PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal hardware globally, also attributing the decision to economic pressures.
At the time, Isabelle Tomatis, Sony's vice president of global marketing, said the company had conducted a careful evaluation before concluding the increase was a necessary step to sustain the delivery of high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.
Microsoft cuts Xbox Game Pass price
As Sony Interactive Entertainment raised the PS Plus subscription plans, Microsoft, on the other hand, reduced the prices of Xbox Game Pass, earlier this year. The flagship Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which used to cost $22.99 per month is now priced at $29.99 per month. Meanwhile, the more limited PC Game Pass now costs $13.99 down from $16.49.
Reasons for the price hike
Although Sony Interactive Entertainment has only cited “ongoing market conditions” as the reason for the price hike, which largely seems a vague explanation to the gaming community.
The gaming industry is currently affected with rising memory chip prices and supply chain disruptions. Rising demand for AI infrastructure and semiconductor shortages have been the factors for increased production costs across the tech sector.
The back-to-back price increases from Sony are likely to intensify scrutiny of its pricing strategy at a time when the cost of gaming continues to climb across hardware, software, and subscription services.