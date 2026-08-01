ETV Bharat / technology

Sony PS5 Standard Edition Now Priced At Rs 69,990: Why The Price Increased In India

Sony increased the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal across the US, UK, Japan, and parts of Southeast Asia. ( Image Credit: discoveringbrands )

Hyderabad: Sony has raised the price of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) gaming console in India. The Standard Edition now retails at Rs 69,990, on Sony's official ShopATSC online store, representing a jump of nearly 28 per cent (or increase of Rs 15,000) from its previous price of Rs 54,990. Though the disc unit is currently listed as out of stock, this change marks a major blow to local gamers dealing with rising hardware costs across the tech sector. Sony has not yet confirmed a price change for the Digital Edition, which is currently unlisted on the site.

This is not the first time Sony has raised PS5 prices in India. In July last year, the Digital Edition saw its price rise from Rs 44,990 to Rs 49,990, while the Standard Edition remained unchanged. However, this time both variants appear to be affected.

Chip shortage and AI demand to blame

The latest hike stems from a severe global shortage of RAM and storage components. Unprecedented demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has strained semiconductor supply chains, forcing manufacturers of smartphones, laptops, and tablets to inflate retail pricing.