Sony PS5 Standard Edition Now Priced At Rs 69,990: Why The Price Increased In India
Sony has raised PS5 prices in India by up to Rs 15,000, blaming a global RAM and storage shortage driven by soaring AI chip demand.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sony has raised the price of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) gaming console in India. The Standard Edition now retails at Rs 69,990, on Sony's official ShopATSC online store, representing a jump of nearly 28 per cent (or increase of Rs 15,000) from its previous price of Rs 54,990. Though the disc unit is currently listed as out of stock, this change marks a major blow to local gamers dealing with rising hardware costs across the tech sector. Sony has not yet confirmed a price change for the Digital Edition, which is currently unlisted on the site.
This is not the first time Sony has raised PS5 prices in India. In July last year, the Digital Edition saw its price rise from Rs 44,990 to Rs 49,990, while the Standard Edition remained unchanged. However, this time both variants appear to be affected.
Chip shortage and AI demand to blame
The latest hike stems from a severe global shortage of RAM and storage components. Unprecedented demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has strained semiconductor supply chains, forcing manufacturers of smartphones, laptops, and tablets to inflate retail pricing.
Sony has already rolled out similar price hikes for the PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal across the US, UK, Japan, and parts of Southeast Asia.
The ripple effect extends well beyond PlayStation. Gaming PC builders, graphics cards manufacturers, handheld consoles, and competitors such as the Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2 have all felt the pressure of rising component costs.
Notably, when Valve launched its Steam Machine hardware on the Steam store; it was retailed at $1,049, which is a massive increase from its originally intended $750 price tag. The company directly blamed the rising component costs, highlighting how widespread the impact has become.
Industry experts warn that consumers should brace themselves for further price increases on gaming consoles and accessories until the chip supply crunch eases. With AI demand showing no signs of slowing, relief for the gaming hardware market may still be some way off.