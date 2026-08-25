ETV Bharat / technology

Sony Reminds PlayStation Users That Digital Games Are Licensed, Not Owned

Starting from 2028, new PlayStation games will be available digitally only, and physical discs will no longer be produced. ( Image Credit: PlayStation )

Hyderabad: Sony has sent out emails to PlayStation users around the world, reminding them that digital games bought from the PlayStation Store do not actually belong to them. Instead, users are only purchasing a license to use these games, not ownership of them. The email, which has landed in many inboxes recently, spells out PlayStation's full terms and conditions.

Indian PlayStation users have also received similar emails from the company. One such email states that users have recently accepted the PlayStation Terms of Service, Code of Conduct, End User License Agreement and Privacy Policy. Sony has attached a full copy of these terms so that users can read and understand them properly.

No ownership over digital purchases

A key section of the terms makes it clear that software is licensed to users, not sold to them. This means players receive a limited, personal license to play a game, which cannot be shared, transferred or used commercially. The license also restricts use to the specific system or device the game was designed for.

While the wording in the email sent to Indian users is slightly different, the message remains the same. Under the "Shopping on PlayStation Store" section, Sony explains that any digital product bought or downloaded from the store comes with only a personal license. This license cannot be transferred unless local law allows it. In simple terms, users can play the game as per the license terms, but they never truly own the digital product itself.