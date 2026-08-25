Sony Reminds PlayStation Users That Digital Games Are Licensed, Not Owned
Sony has emailed PlayStation users clarifying that digital games are licensed, not owned, sparking fresh debate over consumer rights ahead of 2028's disc discontinuation.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sony has sent out emails to PlayStation users around the world, reminding them that digital games bought from the PlayStation Store do not actually belong to them. Instead, users are only purchasing a license to use these games, not ownership of them. The email, which has landed in many inboxes recently, spells out PlayStation's full terms and conditions.
Indian PlayStation users have also received similar emails from the company. One such email states that users have recently accepted the PlayStation Terms of Service, Code of Conduct, End User License Agreement and Privacy Policy. Sony has attached a full copy of these terms so that users can read and understand them properly.
No ownership over digital purchases
A key section of the terms makes it clear that software is licensed to users, not sold to them. This means players receive a limited, personal license to play a game, which cannot be shared, transferred or used commercially. The license also restricts use to the specific system or device the game was designed for.
While the wording in the email sent to Indian users is slightly different, the message remains the same. Under the "Shopping on PlayStation Store" section, Sony explains that any digital product bought or downloaded from the store comes with only a personal license. This license cannot be transferred unless local law allows it. In simple terms, users can play the game as per the license terms, but they never truly own the digital product itself.
Disc discontinuation sparks backlash
This reminder from Sony comes at a sensitive time, as users are already worried about digital ownership. The company has confirmed it will stop producing physical discs for new PlayStation games from January 2028 onwards. After this date, all new games will only be available digitally via the PlayStation Store.
The decision has triggered strong criticism from the gaming community, with many raising concerns about consumer rights, game preservation, and long-term access to purchased content. A game preservation group called Does It Play? has called for a PlayStation boycott starting from August 23, 2026. The group is encouraging users to log out of their accounts, stop playing games, halt new purchases, and cancel their subscriptions in protest.
Despite the backlash, Sony shows no signs of changing course. During its July earnings call, the company said it would move forward carefully but would not reverse its decision, regardless of user opposition.
Other restrictive terms
The PlayStation Terms also include several other conditions that could affect users. For instance, if an account is suspended, users may lose access to games they have already paid for. Similarly, unlinking a digital product from a connected third-party service could also result in lost access. Cancellation policies are strict too, with the right to change your mind largely disappearing once a download has already started.
Sony's latest email, along with its terms and conditions, highlights an often-overlooked truth about digital purchases: even after paying for a game, the company retains ultimate control over it. These rules are set to become even more significant after 2028, when PlayStation gaming shifts entirely to digital formats. As this transition approaches, users are being urged to understand both their rights and their limitations under Sony's licensing terms.