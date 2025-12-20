ETV Bharat / technology

PlayStation Holiday 2025 Sale Announced With Discounts On Popular Games, Console, And More

Hyderabad: Sony has announced the Year-End Holiday Sale in India, which will go live on December 23, 2025 and last until January 5, 2026. The sale offers discounts on PlayStation 5 (PS5) accessories and select PlayStation games. These discounted products will be available across major online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, and the ShopATSC website. The discount programme will also be available across offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Sony Centre.

Year-End Holiday Sale

During the Holiday Sale, God of War Ragnarok is offered at a discount of Rs 3,100, which is the highest on the list, whereas Helldivers 2 is available with the lowest discount of Rs 500. Games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Rise of the Ronin, Gran Turismo 7, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are discounted by Rs 2,600.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure are offered at a discount of Rs 2,100 each, while Stellar Blade is discounted by Rs 2,000.