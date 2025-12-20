ETV Bharat / technology

PlayStation Holiday 2025 Sale Announced With Discounts On Popular Games, Console, And More

The discounted products and games will be available via platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, and the ShopATSC website.

Sony Announces Year-End Holiday Sale In India Discounts On God Of War Ragnarok, Marvel’s Spider Man 2, Dual Sense Controller, PS VR2, And More
Sony's Year-End Holiday Sale In India (Image Credit: Sony)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : December 20, 2025 at 2:12 PM IST

3 Min Read
Hyderabad: Sony has announced the Year-End Holiday Sale in India, which will go live on December 23, 2025 and last until January 5, 2026. The sale offers discounts on PlayStation 5 (PS5) accessories and select PlayStation games. These discounted products will be available across major online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, and the ShopATSC website. The discount programme will also be available across offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Sony Centre.

Year-End Holiday Sale

During the Holiday Sale, God of War Ragnarok is offered at a discount of Rs 3,100, which is the highest on the list, whereas Helldivers 2 is available with the lowest discount of Rs 500. Games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Rise of the Ronin, Gran Turismo 7, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are discounted by Rs 2,600.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure are offered at a discount of Rs 2,100 each, while Stellar Blade is discounted by Rs 2,000.

Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition are available at a discount of Rs 1,600, while The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is discounted by Rs 1,100.

Titles such as Lost Soul Aside, Death Stranding 2, and Astro Bot are offered a discount of Rs 1,000.

PS5 GamesOriginal PriceSale Price
Lost Soul AsideRs 4,199Rs 3,199
Death Stranding 2Rs 5,199Rs 4,199
Astro BotRs 4,199Rs 3,199
Horizon Zero Dawn: RemasteredRs 3,199Rs 1,599
Marvel's Spider-Man 2Rs 5,199Rs 2,599
The Last of Us Part 2 RemasteredRs 3,199Rs 2,099
Helldivers 2Rs 2,599Rs 2,099
Rise of the RoninRs 5,199Rs 2,599
Stellar BladeRs 5,199Rs 3,199
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves CollectionRs 3,199Rs 1,599
Horizon Forbidden West Complete EditionRs 4,199Rs 2,599
Gran Turismo 7Rs 5,199Rs 2,599
God of War RagnarokRs 5,199Rs 2,099
The Last of Us Part 1 RemakeRs 5,199Rs 2,599
Ghost of Tsushima Director's CutRs 5,199Rs 2,599
Death Stranding Director's CutRs 3,199Rs 1,599
Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartRs 5,199Rs 2,599
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles MoralesRs 4,199Rs 2,099
Sackboy: A Big AdventureRs 4,199Rs 2,099

Meanwhile, DualSense controllers are available at a discount of Rs 1,500. They come in White, Black, Red, Grey Camo, Ice Blue, Metallic Blue, Metallic Red, Silver, Chroma Teal, Chroma Pearl, and Chroma Indigo colour options. The DualSense Edge wireless controller is offered at a discount of Rs 3,000. The Pulse Elite wireless headset and PlayStation Portal are discounted by Rs 2,000. The Pulse Elite wireless earbuds are offered at a discount of Rs 9,000, and the PlayStation VR2 is available at a discount of Rs 10,000.

PS5 AccessoriesOriginal PriceSale Price
DualSense controller (white)Rs 6,390Rs 4,890
DualSense controller (Black)Rs 6,390Rs 4,890
DualSense controller (Red)Rs 6,390Rs 4,890
DualSense controller (Grey Camo)Rs 6,390Rs 4,890
DualSense controller (Ice Blue)Rs 6,390Rs 4,890
DualSense controller (Metallic Blue)Rs 6,849Rs 5,349
DualSense controller (Metallic Red)Rs 6,849Rs 5,349
DualSense controller (Silver)Rs 6,849Rs 5,349
DualSense controller (Chroma Teal)Rs 6,849Rs 5,349
DualSense controller (Chroma Pearl)Rs 6,849Rs 5,349
DualSense controller (Chroma Indigo)Rs 6,849Rs 5,349
DualSense Edge wireless controllerRs 18,990Rs 15,990
PlayStation VR2Rs 44,999Rs 34,999
Pulse Elite wireless headsetRs 12,990Rs 10,990
Pulse Explore wireless earbudsRs 18,990Rs 9,990
PlayStation PortalRs 18,990Rs 16,990
