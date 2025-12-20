PlayStation Holiday 2025 Sale Announced With Discounts On Popular Games, Console, And More
The discounted products and games will be available via platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, and the ShopATSC website.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 2:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sony has announced the Year-End Holiday Sale in India, which will go live on December 23, 2025 and last until January 5, 2026. The sale offers discounts on PlayStation 5 (PS5) accessories and select PlayStation games. These discounted products will be available across major online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto, and the ShopATSC website. The discount programme will also be available across offline retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Sony Centre.
Year-End Holiday Sale
During the Holiday Sale, God of War Ragnarok is offered at a discount of Rs 3,100, which is the highest on the list, whereas Helldivers 2 is available with the lowest discount of Rs 500. Games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Rise of the Ronin, Gran Turismo 7, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are discounted by Rs 2,600.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure are offered at a discount of Rs 2,100 each, while Stellar Blade is discounted by Rs 2,000.
Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition are available at a discount of Rs 1,600, while The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is discounted by Rs 1,100.
Titles such as Lost Soul Aside, Death Stranding 2, and Astro Bot are offered a discount of Rs 1,000.
|PS5 Games
|Original Price
|Sale Price
|Lost Soul Aside
|Rs 4,199
|Rs 3,199
|Death Stranding 2
|Rs 5,199
|Rs 4,199
|Astro Bot
|Rs 4,199
|Rs 3,199
|Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered
|Rs 3,199
|Rs 1,599
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|Rs 5,199
|Rs 2,599
|The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
|Rs 3,199
|Rs 2,099
|Helldivers 2
|Rs 2,599
|Rs 2,099
|Rise of the Ronin
|Rs 5,199
|Rs 2,599
|Stellar Blade
|Rs 5,199
|Rs 3,199
|Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
|Rs 3,199
|Rs 1,599
|Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
|Rs 4,199
|Rs 2,599
|Gran Turismo 7
|Rs 5,199
|Rs 2,599
|God of War Ragnarok
|Rs 5,199
|Rs 2,099
|The Last of Us Part 1 Remake
|Rs 5,199
|Rs 2,599
|Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
|Rs 5,199
|Rs 2,599
|Death Stranding Director's Cut
|Rs 3,199
|Rs 1,599
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Rs 5,199
|Rs 2,599
|Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Rs 4,199
|Rs 2,099
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Rs 4,199
|Rs 2,099
Meanwhile, DualSense controllers are available at a discount of Rs 1,500. They come in White, Black, Red, Grey Camo, Ice Blue, Metallic Blue, Metallic Red, Silver, Chroma Teal, Chroma Pearl, and Chroma Indigo colour options. The DualSense Edge wireless controller is offered at a discount of Rs 3,000. The Pulse Elite wireless headset and PlayStation Portal are discounted by Rs 2,000. The Pulse Elite wireless earbuds are offered at a discount of Rs 9,000, and the PlayStation VR2 is available at a discount of Rs 10,000.
|PS5 Accessories
|Original Price
|Sale Price
|DualSense controller (white)
|Rs 6,390
|Rs 4,890
|DualSense controller (Black)
|Rs 6,390
|Rs 4,890
|DualSense controller (Red)
|Rs 6,390
|Rs 4,890
|DualSense controller (Grey Camo)
|Rs 6,390
|Rs 4,890
|DualSense controller (Ice Blue)
|Rs 6,390
|Rs 4,890
|DualSense controller (Metallic Blue)
|Rs 6,849
|Rs 5,349
|DualSense controller (Metallic Red)
|Rs 6,849
|Rs 5,349
|DualSense controller (Silver)
|Rs 6,849
|Rs 5,349
|DualSense controller (Chroma Teal)
|Rs 6,849
|Rs 5,349
|DualSense controller (Chroma Pearl)
|Rs 6,849
|Rs 5,349
|DualSense controller (Chroma Indigo)
|Rs 6,849
|Rs 5,349
|DualSense Edge wireless controller
|Rs 18,990
|Rs 15,990
|PlayStation VR2
|Rs 44,999
|Rs 34,999
|Pulse Elite wireless headset
|Rs 12,990
|Rs 10,990
|Pulse Explore wireless earbuds
|Rs 18,990
|Rs 9,990
|PlayStation Portal
|Rs 18,990
|Rs 16,990