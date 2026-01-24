ETV Bharat / technology

Sonic Booms And Satellites: Scientists Devise New Method To Track Falling Space Debris

Hyderabad: Earth is surrounded by thousands of human-made objects, orbiting the planet to provide numerous services for the betterment of life for the people on the surface. However, when these satellites complete their work and run out of fuel, they become space junk. Though scientists plan for their safe retirement, either through controlled re-entry or pushing them into a graveyard orbit, based on their size and orbit, the chances of an unexpected fall are never zero and are always the case when a satellite fails prematurely and can no longer receive commands from Earth.

When such satellites don't burn up in the Earth's atmosphere, they fall to the surface—posing a risk to humans. To locate possible crash sites, scientists from Johns Hopkins University have devised a way to track falling debris from space, providing authorities with more detailed information in near real-time, allowing quick retrieval of the charred remains, which could also sometimes be toxic for humans.

The findings, published in the journal Science, explain the use of existing networks of earthquake-detecting seismometers to track falling space debris.

Since the space debris moves faster than the speed of sound, producing sonic booms similar to fighter jets, the vibrations from the shockwave trailing behind rumble the ground and ping seismometers along the way. Researchers mapped the activated seismometers to deduce the trajectory of the falling trash, determining its direction and estimating the landing spot.

By mapping areas where seismometers in southern California detected sonic booms, researchers at Johns Hopkins University and Imperial College London were able to track the path of the Shenzhou-15 orbital module after it reentered the Earth's atmosphere on April 2, 2024. (Image Credits: Benjamin Fernando / Johns Hopkins University)

Using this method, scientists reconstructed the path of debris from China's Shenzhou-15 spacecraft after the orbital module entered the Earth's atmosphere on April 2, 2024. They analysed data from 125 seismometers in southern California and calculated the path and speed of the module, which weighed over 1.5 tons and measured roughly seven feet. Cruising at Mach 25-30, the module streaked through the atmosphere at roughly 10 times the speed of the fastest jet in the world.