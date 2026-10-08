ETV Bharat / technology

Some Guardrails On ChatGPT For Teens Don't Work As Promised, Watchdog Group Says

FILE - The OpenAI logo is displayed on a cell phone in front of an image generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model, Dec. 8, 2023, in Boston ( AP )

Some of the guardrails that OpenAI included in its ChatGPT for Teens product don't work as intended, and the chatbot poses an "unacceptable risk" to children, according to a report Wednesday by Common Sense Media. The watchdog group urged OpenAI to restrict the chatbot to adults "until it can offer a safe, developmentally appropriate experience."

OpenAI said the group's testing doesn't reflect how the chatbot's safeguards work. Parents, educators and child development experts have been sounding alarms over children's use of AI chatbots, which have been blamed for facilitating cheating on schoolwork and even suicide.