Solar Secrets: 100 Years Of Observations Reveal New Clues To Sun's Magnetic Cycle & Future Activity
The IIA study offers fresh insights into how magnetic fields move across the solar surface, influencing the Sun’s radiation output.
By Anubha Jain
Published : June 30, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Sun may appear stable, but it is always in motion on the inside. This movement creates huge cell-like formations called supergranules in its atmosphere, which measure up to tens of thousands of kilometres wide. Scientists have long known that these structures are linked to the Sun’s magnetic field, and the recent finding by researchers at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) suggests how supergranules form and evolve.
The finding offers fresh insights into how magnetic fields move across the solar surface, a process that influences the Sun’s radiation output, particularly in ultraviolet wavelengths.
The study, led by Prof. KP Raju from IIA, used more than 100 years of Ca II K observations from the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory and measured the widths and brightness (intensity) of supergranular lanes (large-scale network patterns on the Sun’s surface) at different latitudes to see whether any particular latitude follows the solar cycle exactly.
Specific Solar Latitudes Show the Strongest Connection to the Solar Cycle
Based on the observations of over nine solar cycles, researchers compared these measurements with sunspot numbers by calculating the correlation between lane widths, lane intensities, and solar activity at every latitude from 60°N to 60°S.
The study found that the strongest link between lane widths that mark the boundaries of supergranules and the solar cycle occurs around 18 +/- 2 °N and 20 +/- 2 °S latitude, with no time lag, meaning these changes occur in step with variations in sunspot numbers. For lane brightness (intensity), the strongest correlation is seen around 13 +/- 2 °N and 14+/- 2 °S, but the changes occur about 1.25–1.5 years after the peak of the solar cycle.
|Feature Studied
|Latitude Range (°N / °S)
|Correlation Timing
|Strongest Response Phase
|Lane Widths (supergranule boundaries)
|18 ± 2°N / 20 ± 2°S
|No time lag (changes in step with sunspot numbers)
|During solar maximum
|Lane Brightness (intensity)
|13 ± 2°N / 14 ± 2°S
|1.25–1.5 years after the solar cycle peak
|More than a year after solar maximum
Interestingly, lane widths show their strongest response during solar maximum, while lane brightness reaches its peak correlation more than a year later.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Prof. KP Raju said that overall, the results suggest that no single latitude perfectly tracks the solar cycle for all solar features. Different solar properties respond most strongly at different latitudes. The study also shows that Ca II K intensity varies by up to 5 per cent over the solar cycle, he added.
Magnetic Flux Transport and the Length of the Solar Cycle
Prof. Raju explained that supergranular diffusion is one of the key processes that transports magnetic flux across the Sun’s surface. The observed time lag between changes in lane width and the solar cycle is believed to result from this flux transport process, allowing scientists to estimate the speed at which magnetic flux moves. This transport speed is important because it influences the length of the solar cycle.
Supporting this connection, earlier work by RF Howard (1994) found that sunspots occur most frequently at solar latitudes of around ±13°–15°. Since sunspots mark regions where magnetic flux emerges from the Sun's interior, these latitudes naturally exhibit the strongest link between supergranular properties and solar activity.
Prof. Raju noted that both the width and brightness of supergranular lanes are influenced by the Sun's magnetic field. However, brightness is also affected by factors such as temperature and the chemical composition of the solar atmosphere. As a result, lane width and brightness do not always vary in the same way throughout the solar cycle.
"The observed delay in changes in the quiet Sun’s ultraviolet (UV) brightness is particularly significant because it can help scientists improve predictions of future solar cycle strength and better understand space weather conditions that can affect satellites, communication systems, and power grids," Raju added.
This is important because solar irradiance changes over the course of the solar cycle. While the Sun's total irradiance varies by less than 0.1 per cent between solar minimum and maximum, ultraviolet (UV) radiation changes much more significantly—by around 1.5 per cent overall, with even larger variations in individual spectral lines. These fluctuations directly influence Earth's upper atmosphere and space weather, making a better understanding of UV variability especially valuable.
|Key Highlights
|Magnetic Flux Transport
|Supergranular diffusion transports magnetic flux across the Sun's surface and is a key driver of the solar magnetic cycle.
|Solar Cycle Timing
|The time lag between changes in supergranular lane width and the solar cycle helps scientists estimate the speed of magnetic flux transport.
|Solar Cycle Length
|The speed of magnetic flux transport influences the length of the solar cycle.
|Sunspot Distribution
|Sunspots occur most frequently at latitudes of ±13°–15°, where the strongest link between supergranular properties and solar activity is observed.
|Lane Width vs Brightness
|Both supergranular lane width and brightness are affected by magnetic fields, but brightness is also influenced by temperature and atmospheric composition, so the two do not always vary together.
|Solar Cycle Prediction
|The delayed changes in the quiet Sun's UV brightness could improve predictions of future solar cycle strength and space weather.
|UV Variability
|UV radiation changes much more than the Sun's total irradiance during the solar cycle, significantly influencing Earth's upper atmosphere and space weather.
|Changing Solar Network
|The Sun's magnetic network changes over the solar cycle as physical conditions beneath the solar surface evolve.
Prof. Raju further stated that the properties of the Sun’s network change over the solar cycle because the physical conditions beneath the solar surface also change. This network forms when magnetic fields become concentrated along the boundaries of supergranular cells, which are created by large-scale convective flows beneath the Sun’s surface.
Although supergranulation is generally believed to originate from thermal convection, scientists are still trying to understand why it occurs primarily at about the 30 Mm scale. He said that other factors, like the Sun's rotation, magnetic fields, and interactions between different scales of convection, may also play a role. Future observations and theoretical studies are expected to provide a clearer picture of how supergranulation forms and evolves.
Understanding the Forces Behind the Sun's 11-Year Cycle
Closing on the broader significance of the research, Prof. Raju said that more than a century of solar observations has shown that the Sun’s 11-year cycle is driven by the complex interaction of solar rotation, convection, and magnetic fields.
He added that the Kodaikanal solar archive continues to hold valuable clues about the Sun’s future behaviour. Earlier studies have revealed a strong link between supergranular lane widths at mid-latitudes during periods of low solar activity and the strength of the following solar cycle. This relationship is reliable enough to help predict the peak sunspot number nearly 4–5 years in advance.
Building on these findings, future research will investigate whether other network properties, such as brightness and size, can further improve solar cycle forecasts. Such studies could not only deepen our understanding of the Sun’s long-term behaviour but also enhance our ability to predict solar activity and its impact on Earth.