ETV Bharat / technology

Solar Secrets: 100 Years Of Observations Reveal New Clues To Sun's Magnetic Cycle & Future Activity

IIA study found that supergranular lane widths show their strongest response during solar maximum ( Representational Picture, Credit: NASA )

By Anubha Jain 6 Min Read

Bengaluru: The Sun may appear stable, but it is always in motion on the inside. This movement creates huge cell-like formations called supergranules in its atmosphere, which measure up to tens of thousands of kilometres wide. Scientists have long known that these structures are linked to the Sun’s magnetic field, and the recent finding by researchers at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) suggests how supergranules form and evolve. The finding offers fresh insights into how magnetic fields move across the solar surface, a process that influences the Sun’s radiation output, particularly in ultraviolet wavelengths. The study, led by Prof. KP Raju from IIA, used more than 100 years of Ca II K observations from the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory and measured the widths and brightness (intensity) of supergranular lanes (large-scale network patterns on the Sun’s surface) at different latitudes to see whether any particular latitude follows the solar cycle exactly. Figure: Ca II K spectroheliograms from Kodaikanal Solar Observatory. The image on the left is taken during the solar minimum year of 1913, and the one on the right is taken during the solar maximum year of 1917. (Figure Credit Prof. KP Raju, IIA) Specific Solar Latitudes Show the Strongest Connection to the Solar Cycle Based on the observations of over nine solar cycles, researchers compared these measurements with sunspot numbers by calculating the correlation between lane widths, lane intensities, and solar activity at every latitude from 60°N to 60°S. The study found that the strongest link between lane widths that mark the boundaries of supergranules and the solar cycle occurs around 18 +/- 2 °N and 20 +/- 2 °S latitude, with no time lag, meaning these changes occur in step with variations in sunspot numbers. For lane brightness (intensity), the strongest correlation is seen around 13 +/- 2 °N and 14+/- 2 °S, but the changes occur about 1.25–1.5 years after the peak of the solar cycle. Feature Studied Latitude Range (°N / °S) Correlation Timing Strongest Response Phase Lane Widths (supergranule boundaries) 18 ± 2°N / 20 ± 2°S No time lag (changes in step with sunspot numbers) During solar maximum Lane Brightness (intensity) 13 ± 2°N / 14 ± 2°S 1.25–1.5 years after the solar cycle peak More than a year after solar maximum Interestingly, lane widths show their strongest response during solar maximum, while lane brightness reaches its peak correlation more than a year later. Talking to ETV Bharat, Prof. KP Raju said that overall, the results suggest that no single latitude perfectly tracks the solar cycle for all solar features. Different solar properties respond most strongly at different latitudes. The study also shows that Ca II K intensity varies by up to 5 per cent over the solar cycle, he added.