Solar Powerhouse: Rajasthan Contributes Over 27 pc To National Solar Capacity

Jaipur: Once known primarily for its forts, folklore, and vast deserts, Rajasthan is rapidly redefining its identity, this time as the beating heart of India’s clean energy revolution.

Powered by abundant sunshine, decisive governance, and bold policy reforms, the desert state is steadily emerging as the country’s foremost solar energy hub. At the centre of this transformation is Pugal in Bikaner, where India’s largest solar park is taking shape.

With a planned capacity of 2,450 megawatts and a massive 5,000 megawatt-hours of battery energy storage, the project is a landmark not just for Rajasthan, but for India’s renewable energy ambitions. Complementing it are four large battery energy storage projects, together offering nearly 6,000 megawatt-hours of storage at an investment of Rs 6,000 crore.

Remarkably, these projects have secured the lowest tariffs in the country and are expected to be operational by November 2027, officials from the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel informed that the Cabinet has approved the conditional allocation of land for major renewable energy initiatives. This includes 161.45 hectares in Karni Sar, Bhatiyan village (Pugal tehsil, Bikaner) and 356.25 hectares in Kharnai village (Rawatbhata tehsil, Chittorgarh) for the development of solar power projects.

Additionally, 70.6 hectares in Sokharu, Barmer district, have been allocated to Powergrid Barmer-1 Transmission Limited for establishing a 765 KV substation.

These measures will enhance the state’s renewable energy transmission network and ensure a reliable power supply to citizens, he said. These storage facilities are game-changers. They will help meet peak electricity demand, reduce dependence on expensive power purchases, and ensure round-the-clock energy availability—bringing India closer to true energy self-reliance, officials added. Also, Rajasthan’s renewable energy capacity has now increased to an impressive 41,189 megawatts, with solar power alone accounting for 35,337 megawatts.

This means the state contributes 27.2 per cent of India’s total solar capacity and 16.43 per cent of the country’s overall renewable energy capacity, firmly establishing itself as a national leader. What makes this growth even more striking is its pace. In just the last two years, Rajasthan has added 17,820 megawatts of renewable energy capacity - 17,326 megawatts of it solar. Additionally, projects totalling 45 gigawatts are currently under various stages of development.