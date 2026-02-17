ETV Bharat / technology

Solar Eclipse Today | A 'Ring Of Fire' Will Shine Across Dark Sky: Timing, Locations, How To Watch In India

The Annular solar eclipse in 2026 will mainly lies over Antarctica and parts of the Southern Hemisphere. ( Image Credit: NASA )

Hyderabad: On February 17, 2026, skywatchers will be able to witness an annular solar eclipse, the first eclipse of the year. Commonly known as the Ring of Fire, the celestial event has created a wave of curiosity among astronomers and skywatchers.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), an annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is at a greater distance from the Earth and passes between the Sun and the Earth. The Moon partially covers the Sun’s centre, leaving its outer edges visible. This creates a thin, bright ring, known as the Ring of Fire.

Annular Solar Eclipse 2026: Where will it be visible?

The path of the annular solar eclipse lies mainly over Antarctica and parts of the Southern Hemisphere. This means it will be visible mainly over Antarctica, with partial visibility in regions near the continent. Countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Mauritius, Tanzania, Argentina, and southern South American countries are expected to witness this astonishing celestial phenomenon.

Notably, Indian observers will not be able to witness the astronomical event directly, as it is not visible from India. However, they can watch it online through NASA’s broadcast as well as via live stream hosted by other space agencies and universities. We've embedded the live stream from North-West University below: