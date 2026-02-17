Solar Eclipse Today | A 'Ring Of Fire' Will Shine Across Dark Sky: Timing, Locations, How To Watch In India
Annular Solar Eclipse 2026: Ring of Fire occurs when the Moon moves far away from the Earth and passes between the Sun and the Earth.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: On February 17, 2026, skywatchers will be able to witness an annular solar eclipse, the first eclipse of the year. Commonly known as the Ring of Fire, the celestial event has created a wave of curiosity among astronomers and skywatchers.
According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), an annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is at a greater distance from the Earth and passes between the Sun and the Earth. The Moon partially covers the Sun’s centre, leaving its outer edges visible. This creates a thin, bright ring, known as the Ring of Fire.
Annular Solar Eclipse 2026: Where will it be visible?
The path of the annular solar eclipse lies mainly over Antarctica and parts of the Southern Hemisphere. This means it will be visible mainly over Antarctica, with partial visibility in regions near the continent. Countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Mauritius, Tanzania, Argentina, and southern South American countries are expected to witness this astonishing celestial phenomenon.
Notably, Indian observers will not be able to witness the astronomical event directly, as it is not visible from India. However, they can watch it online through NASA’s broadcast as well as via live stream hosted by other space agencies and universities. We've embedded the live stream from North-West University below:
Annular Solar Eclipse 2026: Time and duration
According to Time and Date, the Annular solar eclipse begins as a partial eclipse at 3:26 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) (4:56 AM EST) and ends with a partial eclipse at 7:57 PM IST (9:27 AM EST). The publication mentions that the peak of the annular solar eclipse will be at 5:42 PM IST (7:12 AM EST), lasting for 2 minutes and 20 seconds, allowing observers to witness the ring effect.
How to observe the Sun safely?
Skywatchers are advised not to look directly at the Sun. To view the Annular solar eclipse safely, observers must use solar filters at all times, irrespective of whether the location experiences a partial solar eclipse or an annular solar eclipse.
They are also advised to put solar filters on their cameras, telescopes, and binoculars when observing the celestial event.
When will the next solar eclipse occur?
According to NASA, the next solar eclipse will occur on August 12 this year. It will be a total solar eclipse. The astronomical event will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and a small area of Portugal. While Europe, Africa, North America, the Atlantic Ocean, the Arctic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean will witness a partial solar eclipse.