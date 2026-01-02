ETV Bharat / technology

Smartphones Launching Next Week In January 2026: Realme 16 Pro, Redmi Note 15, Reno 15 Series, More

Hyderabad: The year 2026 has just started, and smartphone brands are getting ready to expand their portfolio in India by offering successors to their popular mid-range handsets. Xiaomi, Realme, Poco, and Oppo have already confirmed the launch dates of their upcoming devices, while others may be planning to introduce new smartphones later this month. Let's take a look at upcoming smartphones set to launch in India in the second week of January.

Realme 16 Pro Series 5G, Realme Pad 3 5G: January 6, 2025

Realme is also set to launch the Realme 16 Pro Series 5G on January 6, 2026. The lineup will include the Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The series will feature a 200MP Portrait Camera with a new LumaColor Algorithm for post-processing. The Pro model will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset and feature a flat 6500nits bright display, whereas the Pro+ model will come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 5 processor and a 6500 nits curved display.

In picture: Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G (Image Credits: Realme)

The Realme 16 Pro Series 5G will be backed by a 7,000 mAh battery and sport IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications for dust and water resistance. The lineup will run Realme UI 7.0, based on Android 16, with the promise of 3 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of Security Updates.

In picture: Realme 16 Pro 5G (Image Credits: Realme)

Realme is also preparing to launch a tablet, Realme Pad 3, alongside the Realme 16 Pro Series 5G. The device will feature a 2.8K resolution display and a 12,200 mAh battery. Additionally, the company will announce the Realme Buds Air 8.