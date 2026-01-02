Smartphones Launching Next Week In January 2026: Realme 16 Pro, Redmi Note 15, Reno 15 Series, More
Smart brands like Redmi, Realme, Poco, and Oppo have confirmed the India launch dates of their upcoming smartphones. Check the list.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: The year 2026 has just started, and smartphone brands are getting ready to expand their portfolio in India by offering successors to their popular mid-range handsets. Xiaomi, Realme, Poco, and Oppo have already confirmed the launch dates of their upcoming devices, while others may be planning to introduce new smartphones later this month. Let's take a look at upcoming smartphones set to launch in India in the second week of January.
Realme 16 Pro Series 5G, Realme Pad 3 5G: January 6, 2025
Realme is also set to launch the Realme 16 Pro Series 5G on January 6, 2026. The lineup will include the Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The series will feature a 200MP Portrait Camera with a new LumaColor Algorithm for post-processing. The Pro model will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset and feature a flat 6500nits bright display, whereas the Pro+ model will come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 5 processor and a 6500 nits curved display.
The Realme 16 Pro Series 5G will be backed by a 7,000 mAh battery and sport IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications for dust and water resistance. The lineup will run Realme UI 7.0, based on Android 16, with the promise of 3 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of Security Updates.
Realme is also preparing to launch a tablet, Realme Pad 3, alongside the Realme 16 Pro Series 5G. The device will feature a 2.8K resolution display and a 12,200 mAh battery. Additionally, the company will announce the Realme Buds Air 8.
Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G: January 6, 2026
Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 15 5G, a successor to the popular Note 14 5G smartphone, on January 6, 2026. The device will come equipped with a 108 MasterPixel Camera, paired with an unknown lens on the back. The phone will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and sport a 5,520 mAh battery. It will be 7.35 mm-thin, feature an IP66 certification, and carry a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with support for 120 Hz refresh rate and 3200 nits brightness.
The launch of the handset will be accompanied by the release of Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G, which will feature a 12,000 mAh battery and a 12.1-inch QHD+ display with support for a 120 Hz refresh rate. The tablet will come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and sport a 7.5 mm-thin build while weighing just 610 grams. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will host quad speakers, powered by Dolby Atmos.
Poco M8 5G: January 8, 2025
Poco M8 5G is set to launch in India on January 8, 2025, two days after the launch of Redmi Note 15 5G. The Poco smartphone looks identical to the upcoming Redmi handset, with a paint job on top. All the features of the device are also identical to the Redmi device, including the IP rating, display, and processor. The Poco M8 5G will run HyperOS 2.0 and support 4 years of Android updates, together with 6 years of security updates.
Oppo Reno 15 Series: January 8, 2025
On the same day as Poco's launch of the Poco M8 5G, Oppo is gearing up to launch the Reno 15 series in India. The lineup will include the Reno 15 5G, Reno 15 Pro 5G, and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G. The Pro models will feature a 200 MP primary camera on the back, coupled with a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Meanwhile, the standard model will feature a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera.
The Reno 15 Pro will come equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the Reno 15 Pro Mini will feature a 6.32-inch AMOLED panel with Gorilla Glass 7i, and the Reno 15 will come with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display and Gorilla Glass 7i. The entire lineup will feature IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance.