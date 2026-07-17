ETV Bharat / technology

Smartphone Shipments In India Drop 10% In June Quarter Over Memory Prices

New Delhi: India’s smartphone shipments fell 10 per cent (year-on-year) in the April-June quarter, the biggest for a June quarter in six years, a report showed on Friday.

The decline was mainly driven by record-high memory prices, which increased smartphone prices across almost all segments, weakening consumer demand and extending replacement cycles, despite promotions and financing initiatives, according to Counterpoint Research.

India’s smartphone market remained under pressure during the quarter, as both demand and supply were adversely affected.

“On the supply side, persistent increases in memory and other component costs prompted almost every major OEM to implement multiple rounds of price hikes, resulting in an average smartphone price hike of around 15 per cent by the end of the second quarter,” said senior analyst Prachir Singh.

At the same time, macroeconomic headwinds, inflationary pressures and weak discretionary spending weighed on replacement demand.

The mass-market segment (sub-Rs 15,000) was the hardest hit, with its shipments declining 45 per cent YoY.