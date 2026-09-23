ETV Bharat / technology

Smartphone Screen Protectors To Require Compulsory BIS Registration From April 1, 2027

The IT Ministry has added “Screen Protectors for smartphones” as a new item to the schedule of products covered under the compulsory registration order. ( ANI Photo )

New Delhi: The government has brought smartphone screen protectors under the compulsory registration framework for electronics and information technology goods, making compliance with the prescribed Indian Standard mandatory from April 1, 2027.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), through a Gazette notification dated September 21, amended the Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021 to include screen protectors used for smartphones.

The notification added “Screen Protectors for smartphones” as a new item to the schedule of products covered under the compulsory registration order.

“The provisions of ‘Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021’ shall apply on the goods or articles as specified in the column (2), added to the schedule of the said Order by virtue of this notification, for conforming to the corresponding Indian Standard as specified in the column (3), with effect from 1st April, 2027,” the MeitY Gazette notification said.

The move means manufacturers and other entities dealing in smartphone screen protectors covered by the order will have to ensure that their products conform to the specified Indian Standard once the requirement comes into force.