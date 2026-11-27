Smartphones Sales To Fall Again In 2027 As Memory Shortage Hits Cheap Phones Hardest
Counterpoint says global smartphone shipments will fall 13.9% in 2026 and 6% in 2027 because of an ongoing memory shortage.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Global smartphone sales are set to fall again next year. According to Counterpoint Research's report, the decline is driven by a growing shortage of memory chips. More Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centres are being built, and this is pushing up component costs and making phones more expensive.
The report expects global shipments to drop 13.9 per cent in 2016 and by a further 6 per cent in 2027. Chip suppliers are prioritising the needs of AI and data centre servers first. As a result, many phone makers have raised prices, cut memory or discontinued models that lose money.
Budget-friendly phones hit the hardest
Budget-friendly phones priced under $200 (around Rs 18,500) will feel the most pain. Android brands are ordering fewer phones, prompting several large Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) suppliers to cut production. Memory supply will remain tight through 2027, and the rising price of LPDDR memory will keep manufacturing costs high.
Consequently, consumers may use their older phones for longer or buy refurbished ones. Demand for premium phones remains steady, but it is not enough to make up for weak sales in the entry-level segment.
Apple, Samsung, and Chinese brands
Apple will remain the biggest brand by volumes in 2026 and 2027. Even so, its sales will fall by 1 per cent and 4 per cent in those respective years. Counterpoint notes its premium position, finance options, loyal buyers and early access to suppliers will cushion the impact.
Samsung's sales are expected to fall 1 per cent in 2026 and 3 per cent in 2027. Its wide product portfolio, strong components business, and deep ties to flagship and foldable phones may not fully make up for slower sales of the Galaxy A Series.
Chinese brands face more pressure, especially in the budget segment and in emerging markets. Some manufacturers may have to cut their product range or even leave certain markets. Huawei is the single exception, with its sales forecast to rise 12 per cent in 2026. A strong hold in China, locally sourced components, and steady progress on HiSilicon chips are expected to drive this growth. In 2027, however, high component prices and supply problems could hurt Huawei too.
Recovery in 2028
The report says sales could grow 6 per cent in 2028. Memory supply should improve, and part prices should settle. Also, many users will delay buying a new phone in 2027, which will lift sales the year after.
Vivo, Honor, Oppo Group, and Xiaomi are expected to grow fastest among Chinese brands. Apple and Samsung will recover more slowly. Even so, sales in 2028 will be about 14 per cent below 2025. Returning to old levels may take until 2030.
Folding phones, on-device AI, and AI agents may give smartphones a fresh look. However, they are unlikely to cause a big jump in sales. More people may upgrade once 6G phones become common.