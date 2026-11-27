ETV Bharat / technology

Smartphones Sales To Fall Again In 2027 As Memory Shortage Hits Cheap Phones Hardest

Apple and Samsung will fare better, while despite improvements in 2028, sales will be about 14 percent lower than in 2025. ( Image Credit: )

Hyderabad: Global smartphone sales are set to fall again next year. According to Counterpoint Research's report, the decline is driven by a growing shortage of memory chips. More Artificial Intelligence (AI) data centres are being built, and this is pushing up component costs and making phones more expensive.

The report expects global shipments to drop 13.9 per cent in 2016 and by a further 6 per cent in 2027. Chip suppliers are prioritising the needs of AI and data centre servers first. As a result, many phone makers have raised prices, cut memory or discontinued models that lose money.

Budget-friendly phones hit the hardest Budget-friendly phones priced under $200 (around Rs 18,500) will feel the most pain. Android brands are ordering fewer phones, prompting several large Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) suppliers to cut production. Memory supply will remain tight through 2027, and the rising price of LPDDR memory will keep manufacturing costs high. Consequently, consumers may use their older phones for longer or buy refurbished ones. Demand for premium phones remains steady, but it is not enough to make up for weak sales in the entry-level segment. Apple, Samsung, and Chinese brands Apple will remain the biggest brand by volumes in 2026 and 2027. Even so, its sales will fall by 1 per cent and 4 per cent in those respective years. Counterpoint notes its premium position, finance options, loyal buyers and early access to suppliers will cushion the impact.