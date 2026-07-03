ETV Bharat / technology

Smartphone Sale: Apple iPhone 17 To Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Top 7 Live Deals

Flipkart will offer special offers on the iPhone 17 series, while Amazon will offer cheaper Samsung and OnePlus phones. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Indian shoppers can rejoice as Amazon and Flipkart have announced their respective sales for the first week of July 2026. Flipkart's GOAT Sale 2026 runs from July 4 to July 9, giving buyers six days to access exclusive deals and offers. Meanwhile, Amazon's Prime Day 2026 offers a 72-hour window from July 4 to July 6.

To make things easier for buyers, we have compiled the best deals and offers available on both Flipkart and Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day 2026

Amazon's Prime Day 2026 marks its 10th edition in India. The sale is exclusive to Prime members. The company claims the sale will offer customers the lowest prices on over 15,000 products from more than 300 top brands, with more than 500 new products set to launch.

Since the sale is only for Prime members, non-Prime members can access the benefits by doing one of the two things. First, they can ask their friends or family with a Prime membership to share access. Second, they can purchase an Amazon Prime subscription themselves. The e-commerce platform is also offering special discounts for new members. Here are the Amazon Prime subscription plans and prices:

Prime Annual (12 months): Originally priced at Rs 1,499, it costs only Rs 999 — a discount of Rs 500.

Prime Lite (12 months): Now priced at Rs 599, down from Rs 799, offering a discount of Rs 200.

Meanwhile, customers who want only shopping benefits, rather than the full Prime membership benefits, can opt for Prime Shopping Edition (12 months) priced at Rs 299, down from Rs 399.

Smartphone deals on Amazon Prime Day 2026