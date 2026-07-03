Smartphone Sale: Apple iPhone 17 To Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Top 7 Live Deals
Here are several live smartphone deals from Amazon's Prime Day 2026 and Flipkart's GOAT Sale 2026.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Indian shoppers can rejoice as Amazon and Flipkart have announced their respective sales for the first week of July 2026. Flipkart's GOAT Sale 2026 runs from July 4 to July 9, giving buyers six days to access exclusive deals and offers. Meanwhile, Amazon's Prime Day 2026 offers a 72-hour window from July 4 to July 6.
To make things easier for buyers, we have compiled the best deals and offers available on both Flipkart and Amazon.
Amazon Prime Day 2026
Amazon's Prime Day 2026 marks its 10th edition in India. The sale is exclusive to Prime members. The company claims the sale will offer customers the lowest prices on over 15,000 products from more than 300 top brands, with more than 500 new products set to launch.
Since the sale is only for Prime members, non-Prime members can access the benefits by doing one of the two things. First, they can ask their friends or family with a Prime membership to share access. Second, they can purchase an Amazon Prime subscription themselves. The e-commerce platform is also offering special discounts for new members. Here are the Amazon Prime subscription plans and prices:
Prime Annual (12 months): Originally priced at Rs 1,499, it costs only Rs 999 — a discount of Rs 500.
Prime Lite (12 months): Now priced at Rs 599, down from Rs 799, offering a discount of Rs 200.
Meanwhile, customers who want only shopping benefits, rather than the full Prime membership benefits, can opt for Prime Shopping Edition (12 months) priced at Rs 299, down from Rs 399.
Amazon Prime Day Sale x stufflistingsarmy, giveaway series, Day 4.— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 2, 2026
5 days, 5 winners, each will win an Amazon Voucher.
Task for today:
1. Open Amazon India and search for the Galaxy S25 Ultra
2. Tell me what you like the most in the phone:
A. The Display
B. The Processor
C.… pic.twitter.com/kn596OV0Dq
Smartphone deals on Amazon Prime Day 2026
Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at a minimum of Rs 84,999 after a Rs 15,000 discount, alongside 9-month no-cost EMI. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 15R are listed for Rs 49,999 and Rs 48,999, respectively, while the newly launched OnePlus N6 drops to Rs 19,999.
Apple's iPhone 17 series will also see offers, though exact pricing wasn't specified.
The e-commerce platform is also providing an instant discount of up to 10 per cent on SBI debit and credit cards, Axis Bank credit cards, and EMI transactions. Moreover, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will receive a 5 per cent unlimited cashback.
Flipkart GOAT Sale is bringing some tempting iPhone deals! 📱— Malayali Bro (@MalayalaiBro) June 29, 2026
If you had to choose just one, which would you buy?
💰 iPhone 15 – ₹49,900
📱 iPhone 16 – ₹59,900
⚡ iPhone 17e – ₹60,900
✨ iPhone 17 – ₹70,900
Which one offers the best value for money? 👇#iPhone #Goatsale pic.twitter.com/tu9oda5kug
Smartphone deals on Flipkart GOAT Sale 2026
Flipkart's smartphone lineup leans towards premium devices. The Galaxy S25 starts at Rs 56,999, which can be bought with an EMI starting at Rs 9,499 per month, and the Galaxy S25 FE is priced at Rs 47,999 with an EMI starting at Rs 7,999 per month.
Apple's iPhone 17 starts at Rs 70,900 with an exchange offer of Rs 1,000, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,12,900 with offers, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,27,900. Older models like the iPhone 16, 16e and 15 are also discounted to Rs 59,900, Rs 55,900 and Rs 49,900, respectively.
Google's Pixel 10a, Pixel 10, and Pixel 10 Pro XL start at Rs 45,999, Rs 64,999 and Rs 1,14,999, while the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is listed from Rs 41,999.
Which platform should you choose?
Amazon's Prime Day 2026 focuses on new launches and broader catalogue deals across categories, while Flipkart's sale features steep discounts on premium Android flagships and iPhone models.
In addition, Amazon Prime members get access to Prime Video and Prime Music as part of their membership, alongside sale pricing, while Flipkart Plus members get early access and SuperCoins benefits.