Slate Auto Patents Electric Pickup, SUV In India Ahead Of US Debut On June 24
Slate Auto has patented its electric pickup and SUV designs in India, as the American startup prepares to launch its first vehicle in the US.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Slate Auto, the Jeff Bezos-backed American EV startup, has filed design patents for its electric pickup truck and SUV in India. This comes ahead of the Slate Truck’s US launch on June 24, with deliveries expected in late 2026. The EV company was founded in 2022, revealing the Slate Truck in April 2025. The Indian patent filings have sparked speculation about a future India entry, though the company has not confirmed if or when this might happen.
Will Slate Auto launch its EV in India
The filing of design patents from Slate Auto suggests that it's protecting its Intellectual Property (IP) in India, rather than launching its electric pickup truck. This is because the US EV maker to date does not have any official website or platform for India. The company is expected to concentrate on establishing itself in the US market first, with India considered a potential, but not confirmed, future destination given its growing EV sector.
Slate Auto's DIY approach and customisation
Unlike the traditional Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, where powertrain remains the major buying factor, Slate Auto offers range, features and customisation options, setting it apart from ICE as well as rival EVs. All Slate vehicles will roll off the production line in the same grey colour, with buyers able to choose from 54 basic wraps or 45-50 metallic and design finishes. Instead of applying these wraps at the factory, the company will offer customers a do-it-yourself (DIY) project, allowing them to personalise their vehicle at home. Those unwilling to take on the task themselves can hire a professional installer.
Accessories and affordable pricing
Beyond colour wraps, Slate Auto will offer an extensive range of accessories, which owners can fit themselves or have installed by a technician. To support the DIY approach, the brand's official app will provide step-by-step instructions for correct accessory installation.
Pricing is expected to be one of Slate Auto's strongest selling points. According to a report shared by Autopian, prices of the upcoming Slate Truck are expected to start from $24,950 (approximately Rs 23.52 lakh) for the base pickup, though this figure remains unconfirmed.
The brand's no-frills strategy, including the use of plastic body panels instead of sheet metal, is expected to help keep production costs and, in turn, retail prices low. Customers seeking more features will be able to add accessories after purchase. Pre-orders are set to open on June 24, with deliveries expected to begin before the end of the year.