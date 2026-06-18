ETV Bharat / technology

Slate Auto Patents Electric Pickup, SUV In India Ahead Of US Debut On June 24

Slate Truck ( Image Credit: Slate Auto )

Hyderabad: Slate Auto, the Jeff Bezos-backed American EV startup, has filed design patents for its electric pickup truck and SUV in India. This comes ahead of the Slate Truck’s US launch on June 24, with deliveries expected in late 2026. The EV company was founded in 2022, revealing the Slate Truck in April 2025. The Indian patent filings have sparked speculation about a future India entry, though the company has not confirmed if or when this might happen. Will Slate Auto launch its EV in India The filing of design patents from Slate Auto suggests that it's protecting its Intellectual Property (IP) in India, rather than launching its electric pickup truck. This is because the US EV maker to date does not have any official website or platform for India. The company is expected to concentrate on establishing itself in the US market first, with India considered a potential, but not confirmed, future destination given its growing EV sector. Slate Truck interior (Image Credit: Slate Auto) Slate Auto's DIY approach and customisation